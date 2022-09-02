The Medford volleyball team hit the road to Byron to take on the Bears Thursday. The Tigers didn't get the outcome they wanted with a 3-0 loss, but left it all out on the court in three competitive sets.
Bryon opened the game by snagging a three-point win, 25-22, to take the first set. It followed it up by winning the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-21 to complete the sweep of Medford.
According to Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl, there was a strong defensive battle on both sides of the net and letting up some small runs in close sets was just one of the things that put it ever so slightly out of reach for the Tigers.
But nonetheless, it's the kind of effort that'll generate wins against other teams and may result in a different outcome if the game is played again.
"Overall, these girls fought hard all night and I could not of asked more from them," Underdahl said. "They should be proud of themselves and believe that we can compete with anyone."
Annette Kniefel led in blocks with seven and was followed by Addison Vandereide with five, Reagan Sutherland with three, Hailey Hemann with two and one from Tessa Underdahl and Payton Ristau. Hemann recorded 15 set assists. Ristau led with two ace serves while Hemann, Vandereide and Andrea Bock added one each.
Defensively, Hemann and Bock both recorded nine digs each with two assist blocks for Hemann. Adalia List added five digs, Vandereide had four digs, Kniefel had two digs two assist blocks and one solo block and Underdahl, Ristau and Sutherland all had one dig. Sutherland added one solo block.
Next up for the Tigers is their home opener on Tuesday when they host Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 7:15 p.m. inside Medford High School.