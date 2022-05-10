The Medford Tigers hosted the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers on Monday and ultimately fell 9-5 to WEM.
Medford was able to get a consistent stream of runners across the plate with one run scoring in the bottom of the first, second and third innings. WEM's offense took control by crossing multiple runners with two in the first and three in the second.
WEM scored two in the top of the fifth before splitting one run each in the sixth with the Tigers. Medford scored one in the seventh and the Buccaneers responded with one in the eighth inning.
Hannah Bruns led WEM with four hits and two RBIs while Daelyn Judd had two hits and three RBIs and Emma Woratschka had two hits for one double and two RBIs. Jordan Green had three hits and scored three runs. The Buccaneers combined for 15 total hits as a team.
Josie Schell and Mackenzie Velishek led the Tigers with two hits each, which includes Velishek's team-leading three RBIs. Grace Keller, Josie Witter, Jenesis McGuire, Hailey Chambers and Makinley Smith all recorded one hit each. Smith and Jade Laue both recorded one RBI each.
In the circle, Gloria Cortez threw for 6.2 innings, struck two batters out and allowed 12 hits, four runs and no walks. Velishek pitched all seven innings for the Tigers and walked away with seven strikeouts while surrendering 15 hits, eight runs and only one walk.
The Buccaneers return home on Thursday to host Blooming Prairie before taking on St. Charles and Century on Friday for first day on an invitational held at Kasson-Mantorville.
The Tigers look to bounce back Thursday when they go on the road to face New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers before coming home to host Blue Earth Area on Saturday.