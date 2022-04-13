After a series of postponements, the Medford Tigers were finally able to get their 2022 softball season underway after hitting the road to Triton on Monday, and despite a hot start, the Tigers fell to 0-1 with a 9-6 loss to the Cobras.

Through the first two innings, Medford jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a pair of three-run innings in the top of the first and second. During this stretch, sophomore Makenzie Valishek recorded three RBIs and senior Hailey Cuevas and juniors Josie Witter and Josie Schell recorded an RBI each.

Triton was able to get on the board with one run in the bottom of the third inning, but it did most of its damage in the bottom of the fourth inning, where the Cobras scored six runs to take a 7-6 lead.

Medford couldn’t tally anymore runs as Triton upped its lead with a run in the fifth and sixth innings before holding the Tigers scoreless in the top of the seventh inning to seal Medford’s loss.

Valishek got that start on the mound and pitched all six innings and posted four strikeouts and no walks while allowing 20 hits and eight earned runs.

The Tigers will look to rebound Thursday when they return home to host the United South Central Rebels.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments