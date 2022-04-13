...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Medford softball falls to Triton behind Cobras 4th inning rally
After a series of postponements, the Medford Tigers were finally able to get their 2022 softball season underway after hitting the road to Triton on Monday, and despite a hot start, the Tigers fell to 0-1 with a 9-6 loss to the Cobras.
Through the first two innings, Medford jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a pair of three-run innings in the top of the first and second. During this stretch, sophomore Makenzie Valishek recorded three RBIs and senior Hailey Cuevas and juniors Josie Witter and Josie Schell recorded an RBI each.
Triton was able to get on the board with one run in the bottom of the third inning, but it did most of its damage in the bottom of the fourth inning, where the Cobras scored six runs to take a 7-6 lead.
Medford couldn’t tally anymore runs as Triton upped its lead with a run in the fifth and sixth innings before holding the Tigers scoreless in the top of the seventh inning to seal Medford’s loss.
Valishek got that start on the mound and pitched all six innings and posted four strikeouts and no walks while allowing 20 hits and eight earned runs.
The Tigers will look to rebound Thursday when they return home to host the United South Central Rebels.