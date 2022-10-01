Jesse Ortiz TD

Medford junior quarterback Jesse Ortiz (8) powers his way in for a rushing touchdown against WEM. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Week in and week out, the Medford football team stayed grinding in search of victories. Sometimes it's easier said than done, as the last time the Tigers walked off the field victorious was during the 2020 season in a 28-14 win over St. Clair/Loyola.

Aiden Ahrens

Medford sophomore lineman Aiden Ahrens (54) chases after WEM's punter following a fumbled snap. Ahrens' tackle led to the Tigers first touchdown of the game. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Aaron Richter catch

Medford senior receiver Aaron Richter (34) catches a pass on the sideline for running it in for a touchdown. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Connor Jones TD

Medford senior receiver Connor Jones (17) comes up with a contested touchdown reception in the Tigers win over WEM. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Medford defense

Medford's defense swarms the WEM ball carrier during the Tigers' win over the Buccaneers on Friday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments