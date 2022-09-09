Senior Austin Erickson finished as the Medford boys cross country teams top runner during the 2022 Gerry Smith Titans XC Invite at the Montgomery National Golf Club on Thursday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
Eighth grader Avery Arndt finished as the Medford girls cross country team's top runner during the 2022 Gerry Smith Titans XC Invite at the Montgomery National Golf Club on Thursday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
The Medford boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Montgomery National Golf Club in Montgomery on Thursday for the 2022 Gerry Smith Titans XC Invite.
The girls team finished 19th out of 22 scoring teams with 498 team points, while the boys team finished 23rd out of 28 scoring teams with 549 team points.
Eighth grader Avery Arndt led the girls team with her 71st place finish at 25 minutes, 2.2 seconds. Fellow eighth grader Megan Tagmeier followed her in 86th place at 25:45.6. Junior Isabel Miller took 91st place at 25: 56.2, sophomore Clara Thurnau took 115th at 28:15.8 and junior Addison O'Connor took 135th at 33:54.5.
Senior Austin Erickson led the boys team with his 53rd place finish behind a time of 19:08.2. Following Erickson was senior Cohen Stursa in 78th place at 19:40.2, senior Cohen O'Connor in 89th place at 19:58.4, junior Riley Babcock in 158th place at 23:04.5, freshman Alex Thurnau in 171st place at 24:14.4 and freshman John Hora in 179th place at 26:49.3
Medford cross country will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel down to Blooming Prairie for the Blooming Prairie Invite.