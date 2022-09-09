9.10 Avery Arndt

Eighth grader Avery Arndt finished as the Medford girls cross country team's top runner during the 2022 Gerry Smith Titans XC Invite at the Montgomery National Golf Club on Thursday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

The Medford boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Montgomery National Golf Club in Montgomery on Thursday for the 2022 Gerry Smith Titans XC Invite.

9.10 Austin Erickson

Senior Austin Erickson finished as the Medford boys cross country teams top runner during the 2022 Gerry Smith Titans XC Invite at the Montgomery National Golf Club on Thursday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments