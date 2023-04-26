Faribault softball couldn’t overcome a quick start and a late surge by Mankato West, falling 15-1 Tuesday afternoon.
Mankato opened up the game with a four-run top of the first inning that included one home run to expand the early lead. Mankato would add another run at the top of the second and third innings before Faribault responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the third to make it a 6-1 deficit. Mara Cook and Amira Williams took care of pitching duties for the Falcons on Tuesday, both struggling to find the strike zone in their time on the mound.
“We didn’t play our best game tonight,” Falcons’ coach Shane Gunderson said. “When you make small mistakes against a great team they know how to capitalize on them. We had been playing really good softball up until today.”
In spite of the scoring deficit Faribault did manage to post a seven hit outing, but Mankato West put 18 hits on the board to go with nine combined walks between the Falcons’ pitching staff. In turn Faribault found itself trailing 9-1 through five innings of play. Amanda Cullen led the way for Faribault with two hits.
With nine outs to work with the Falcons faced a tall order on the comeback road and failed to generate enough offense to mount any sort of a comeback. Already on the ropes, Mankato West officially shut the door in the top of the seventh inning, posting six runs to turn an already wide margin into the game’s final 15-1 score.
“We had been getting better each day but we took a couple of steps backward,” Gunderson said. “We will have a good day of practice tomorrow and clean those pieces up. Some of those mistakes are things we haven’t practiced enough so we will get them fixed.”
The Falcons will hit the field again next Tuesday to open up the month of May against Albert Lea with a home meeting between the two teams. Faribault will host Century, Stewartville and Cannon Falls over the course of the following week before heading back on the road to take on Red Wing.
Faribault will look to pick up its second win of the season before then, but will head to face Red Wing having already beaten the Wingers once this year.