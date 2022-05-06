Battling to a set each, Faribault’s Harrison Gibbs and his opponent from Mankato West were due for a thrilling finish, heading to a 10-point super tiebreaker.
“Closer games are always fun in tennis,” said Gibbs, who was just enjoying the opportunity to have the back and fourth match.
Pulling out the victory must have taken the excitement a step further for the sophomore.
Winning the tiebreaker 10-6, Gibbs pulled out the clutch decision in the home finale for the Falcons Thursday night against the Scarlets’ Sebastian Hoehn.
Though Gibbs was victorious, West swept the rest of the matches to take the 6-1 victory on senior night for Faribault.
Set to square off in the No. 3 singles match, a battle of similar styles was about to begin between and his Scarlet opponent.
“They both play with a lot of high topspin and they both serve well. For today’s match, they were basically playing themselves,” said coach Jeff Anderson.
From the opening serve, it was clear the two sophomore opponents were evenly matched.
Rallying back and forth in the first set, Hoehn eked out a 7-5 decision to grab the 1-0 lead.
The second set saw a change by Gibbs.
“Harrison added a bit more aggressive play in the second set changing the direction of the ball well and implementing well thought out and executed attacking shots along with some good court coverage,” said Anderson.
Implementing the offensive-minded attack, the flow shifted.
Gibbs bounced back with a decisive 6-3 victory in set two to force the tiebreaker.
In the do-or-die third set tiebreaker to 10 points, Gibbs kept his strategy simple.
“Hitting through the ball and playing it point by point,” he said.
After dropping the first couple points, Gibbs was able to go on a run, scoring seven of the next 10 points to gain a commanding advantage at 8-4.
Some unforced errors with Hoehn over hitting a few balls helped Gibbs during the stretch.
Inching closer to the win and making it 9-6, Gibbs did not let it get any closer, again watching a Hoehn return sail long to seal the triumph.
The tiebreaker to 10 was implemented instead of a third set due the team match already being won by the Scarlets.
Gibbs’ victory was the only match on the night that a Faribault player won a set in as the Scarlets won every other contest in straight sets.
Senior night honors duo
Senior paring in Carter Sietsema and Carson Reuvers dropped what was their final home match, 6-0, 6-2, in the No.1 doubles battle.
Though putting a damper on the celebration for the two, Anderson was grateful to have enjoyed the chance to coach the duo.
“As captains they are both great leaders for the team and take their responsibility seriously leading the team in warmup and stretching, always being the last off the bus, and helping keep the team accountable and on track. Both Carson and Carter will be missed on the courts next season,” he said.
Postseason nears
Getting back on the courts Friday, Faribault was set to travel to Lake City to tussle with the Tigers.
“Lake City has been a close match in the past, so I am hoping for a close match,” said Gibbs.
Following the meet against Lake City, the Falcons will head into the regular season closer May 10 in Winona.
In the final two contests before conference and sections, the team looks to end on a high note.
“We want to finish strong and work on technique to set up for sections and conference,” said Gibbs.
The Big Nine Conference meet is set to be held May 14 at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center.