Before its opponent could establish any sort of rhythm, Kenyon-Wanamingo secured a vice grip.
Four first-half passing touchdowns by junior quarterback Will Van Epps set the tone in K-W’s 32-7 victory at Hayfield in a Mid Southeast Blue district matchup.
The Knights led 12-0 after one quarter and 25-0 late in the second quarter.
It was the type of response they wanted after a close, back-and-forth loss the week prior to Rushford-Peterson.
“I think we came out firing,” Van Epps said. “We did a lot of things right to start off the game. We played a really good game.”
K-W senior Colton Steberg pressured Hayfield (0-4) quarterback Ethan Pack into a strip sack recovered by K-W’s Blake Miller on the opening possession.
The Knights were unable to capitalize with penalties plaguing their first drive that resulted in a turnover on downs.
K-W (3-1) quickly got the ball back and Van Epps hit running back Dillon Bartel on a 26-yard deep ball for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
Junior Trent Foss caught a 10-yard touchdown with 0:02 left in the first quarter.
K-W added senior Anjuan “AJ” Higginbottom to the lineup this week. He streaked down the right sideline for a well-placed deep ball he hauled in for a 50-yard touchdown with 20 yards coming after the catch.
Bartel added another 5-yard touchdown grab with under three minutes before the break. It was set up by Higginbottom, who soared for an interception when Hayfield was threatening in K-W territory. He returned it more than 80 yards into the red zone.
After the Bartel score. K-W’s defense came up with a stop with under a minute to go before halftime. The Knights had their foot on the gas pedal looking to add one more score.
The aggression came back to haunt them as Hayfield’s Landon Wiley-Beckman returned an interception to the K-W 7. Ty Bronson later plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown to cut the K-W lead to 25-7 at halftime.
“We came out really strong,” said K-W senior Cal Luebke, one of the team’s top tacklers and rushers. “I was happy with how we came out, finished through the first half. We tried to have some fun at the end of the first half and it didn’t work, but we bounced back in the second half and that’s what really mattered. We’ve got to finish a little stronger next time.”
The Vikings’ fortunate break temporarily gave them life. K-W was unable to do anything with the opening possession of the second half. Hayfield crept into opposing territory before penalties stalled their opportunity to make it a two-possession game.
The Knights chewed up clock and moved the ball well on their next drive before Wiley-Beckman came up with another interception on the last play of the third quarter.
K-W soon got the ball back and punched it in on a 10-yard touchdown rush by Bartel with 9:16 remaining to close out the scoring.
After Friday, the K-W defense is allowing eight points per game. It’d be lower if not for a late-game touchdown allowed in a blowout win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in Week 1 or a short field for Hayfield.
The Vikings are in search of their first win, although they’ve played a front loaded schedule featuring perennial powers in Blooming Prairie and Fillmore Central. Hayfield was two weeks removed from giving Bethlehem Academy a 24-18 game.
“It was a game on paper we wanted to win and thought we’d have a good chance in, but we practiced not looking past them,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said of Hayfield. “They’ve got some good athletes and good players so their record wasn’t comparable to where they are.”
Hayfield lead senior receiver Isaac Matti entered the night with team highs of 16 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with two grabs for 40 yards and no touchdowns. Cole Selk added two catches for 35 yards.
Vikings quarterback Ethan Pack finished 9-for-14 passing for 134 yards, a touchdown and interception. Bronson was their leading rusher at 11 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown.
On 25 rushing attempts, counting quarterback sacks, Hayfield gained six yards and -5 in the first half. The Vikings had one double-digit rush, a 12-yarder by Bronson.
Luebke said discipline against Hayfield’s option rushing attack was key. Knowing how to react to the quarterback keeping the ball or dishing it laterally to a teammate made the difference.
“We had our assignments, every one followed them and it worked,” Luebke said.
Van Epps finished 16-for-21 passing for 215 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He spread the wealth to six receivers led by four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown for Higginbottom, four for 48 yards and a touchdown for Foss and three for 45 and two touchdowns for Bartel. Alex Lee caught two for 35, Luebke two for 13 and Colton Steberg one for eight.
Hayfield stacked the box on defense to limit K-W’s ability to run the ball. It worked early on, as the Knights ran 14 times for 25 yards in the first half. The pass game clicked for 141 yards, which opened up the ground attack later.
K-W improved for 49 rush yards in the second half, including 51 for Bartel, who had three double-digit yard runs.
“We didn’t necessarily run the big plays we had up to this point, but we were able to get some passing yards off of it. Then I think we were able to run after that,” Wieme said. “They were going five guys on the line and running those linebackers at it, too. Their job was to stop the run and I thought we did a good job of adapting and adjusting. We’ve got some good athletes.
“The receivers, Colton and Alex, do a nice job out there. Our slot guys Trent and Dillon. Our running backs and receivers. We’ve got a nice group of talent.”
Van Epps was kept relatively clean in the pocket.
“The linemen have shocked me this year,” Luebke said. “They’re really showing up and wanting to hit every play.”
K-W outgained Hayfield 289-140.
The Knights are off to their first 3-1 start since 2017 and won their first two road games of the season for the first time since 2016.
Next up is Bethlehem Academy, which was 2-1 entering a Sept. 25 matchup vs. unbeaten Fillmore Central. BA won last year’s meeting 18-6. K-W won 20-7 in 2020.
“At the end of the game, Mr. Wieme said they’ve kind of been one of our bigger rivals and kind of a stickler in our season, I guess you could say,” Van Epps said. “We’ve got to want it more than they do. We’ve got to do our job next week and come out with a W on homecoming.”