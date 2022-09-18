JHauckCFlory.jpg

Josie Hauck, foreground, and Charlotte Flory compete in the 200 individual medley last Thursday in Northfield. Flory took first and Hauck was third in the event. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield Gators girls swim and dive team moved to 3-0 in the Big 9 Conference this season, with a win over the Winona Winhawks Thursday at Northfield Middle School pool.

IngaJohnson3.jpg

Northfield Gators junior Inga Johnson dives in the 1 meter varsity division Thursday at Northfield Middle School pool. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
MalechaMomberg.jpg

Seventh grader Hennessy Momberg, foreground, and eighth grader Edythe Malecha compete i n the JV 50-meter freestyle Thursday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments