The Northfield Gators girls swim and dive team moved to 3-0 in the Big 9 Conference this season, with a win over the Winona Winhawks Thursday at Northfield Middle School pool.
The Gators won six of nine individual events and one relay, outscoring Winona 98-81. Coach Brian Porter said the Gators were led by outstanding performances from Nora Kortuem, Clare Liebl, Josie Hauck and Charlotte Flory.
“The girls swam very well last night. Coach Kristi Kortuem and I were very happy with what we saw in terms of racing," Porter said. "Winona has a strong team, particularly in the relay events."
"The 200 medley eelay and 400 free relay both came down to the last five yards and the finishes were less than half a second apart," Porter said. "I’m excited to race them again later this year.”
In the 200 free relay, Northfield took the top two spots, which was a 12-2 point swing in the later stages of the meet, Porter said.
“To me, that was one of the defining moments of the meet," he said. "We needed eight girls to step up and swim fast in that moment, and they did exactly that.”
Northfield had several outstanding individual performances as well, he said. "Clare Liebel and Nora Korteum each won both of their individual events. Clare earned wins in the 200 free and 500 free, and Nora in the 50 free and 100 free."
“Clare did a great job holding off a strong ninth grader from Winona at the end of that 200 free," Porter said. "Hats off to Abby Williams — from Winona — in that race. She is an outstanding freestyler and breaststroker, but Clare was out a little faster in the first 100 and held on for the win.”
The coach said "Nora Korteum showed her versatility and willingness to swim wherever she is needed in her wins in the 50 free and 100 free."
“One of Winona’s best swimmers is a freestyle sprint specialist," Porter said. "Nora’s specialty is fly/back/IM, but we needed her to challenge Winona in these events tonight. Nora swam lights out in both her relays and her individual events. She would probably be the first to say she’s not a pure freestyler, but she loves to race, and she showed that tonight for sure.”
Led by Charlotte Flory, Northfield swept the 200 individual medley in the second individual event of the night. Ella Porter and Josie Hauck finished second and third respectively.
“This event was huge for us tonight, from a points and momentum standpoint," Porter said. "Finishing 1, 2, 3 in an individual event is a 10-point swing in the score, so for those girls to do that early in the meet gave us a comfortable lead that we were able to hold onto.”
Josie Hauck capped off her night with a win in the 100 backstroke.
“This was a gutsy win for Josie, and we are very proud of her. This is the time of year when the girls are fatigued from training, so it’s expected that they aren’t feeling their best right now," Porter said. "She grinded this one out and showed how tough she is with this one.”
There were strong performances on the diving platform and board from juniors Inga Johnson and Whitney Gray. Inga and Whitney completed six dive rotations and finished second and third respectively.
The Northfield JV team again showed their depth in a 123-22 victory over Winona.
“I was very happy with our JV performances tonight," coach Porter said. "This is a team with a lot of young swimmers, which is great. We are seeing a lot of these younger girls earning their way into varsity heats, and that’s fantastic.”