Bethlehem Academy volleyball toppled Medford in straight sets Thursday, winning 25-17, 25-8, 25-12.
"We started out a bit slow, with some unforced errors, but cleaned things up pretty quickly," coach Christine Bothun said. "We ran a quick offense and set the tempo of the game."
She added, "The girls worked hard, worked well together and did a great job of hunting the ball. We look forward to some rest this weekend before getting back to conference play next week."
In hitting, senior Jaden Lang went 14 of 16 with six kills. Sophomore Anna Demars hit three for three with a kill. Senior Lindsay Hanson hit 18 of 19 and had 11 kills. Senior Reagan Kangas hit four for four. Senior Kate Trump hit 25 of 27 and had 13 kills. Senior Josie Rose hit four for four. Senior Sydney Dienst hit 12 of 15 with three kills.
Kangas led setting stats, going 77 of 81 with 33 assists. Junior Jaden Lang was nine for nine serving and sophomore Anna Cohen was 12 of 13 serving with one ace. Lindsay Hanson was 16 of 16 with five aces. Kangas was 17 of 18 serving with an ace, Trump was five of six with an ace and Dienst was eight of 10 serving.
Lang had two assist blocks, three ace blocks and four digs. Senior Karlie DeGrood had two digs, Cohen had 10, Claire Wisdo had nine and Anna Tobin had six.
