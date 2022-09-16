Team Point Celebration.JPG

Bethlehem Academy varsity players celebrate a point Thursday in a sweep of Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Bethlehem Academy volleyball toppled Medford in straight sets Thursday, winning 25-17, 25-8, 25-12.

Anna Cohen (Soph. DS-S).jpg

Sophomore Anna Cohen serves for the Cardinals Thursday in Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Sydney Dienst (Junior OH).JPG

Cardinals junior Sydney Dienst hits the ball in a match against Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Reagan Kangas (Senior S).JPG

Bethlehem academy's Reagan Kangas sets attempts a set Thursday in varsity volleyball play at Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

