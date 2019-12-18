The Faribault boys basketball team had another rough go of it Tuesday evening in a road game against Rochester Century. The Falcons struggled to generate much offense and were held to their lowest point total of the season, as the Panthers cruised to a 73-36 victory.
The loss dropped Faribault to 0-5 on the year, with all five losses coming to Big 9 Conference opponents. Rochester Century, on the other hand, improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference standings.
Faribault will wrap up the 2019 calendar year with home games against Austin (4-1 overall, 4-1 Big 9) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening and against non-conference opponent Simley (2-3) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.