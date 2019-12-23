Faribault’s boys swimming and diving team competed against Rochester Mayo on Thursday evening, and the Falcons enjoyed a pretty good night. Although the Spartans won the meet 88-78, the Falcons were perhaps the most competitive they’ve been so far in this young season.
The Falcons’ James Ohlemann finished with another strong score in the 1 meter-dive with a 188.45. Ohlemann and Faribault’s Chriztopher Ferris finished 1-2 in the dive competition, as Ferris finished with a score of 124.25.
Mitchell Hanson was strong in the 200-meter individual medley, finishing second with a time of 2:35.80. Mayo’s Ethan Yao dominated that competition with a score of 2:11.66.
Riley Akemann and Will Tuma looked strong 50-meter freestyle competition; Akemann finished second with a time of 24.01, and Tuma wasn’t far behind in fourth with a time of 24.71. The Spartans’ Alec Wood nipped Akemann by about two tenths of a second for first place.
Akemann also finished second in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 54.11, about two seconds behind first-place finisher Jake Walz of Rochester Mayo.
Aside from Ohlemann’s first-place finish in the diving competition, the Falcons placed first in three other events: the 100-meter backstroke, the 100-meter breaststroke and the 400-meter medley.
Akemann teamed up with Tuma as well as Tanner Longshore and Calvin Gutzmann for the winning time of 3:51.85 in the 400-meter medley, which was the final competition of the evening. The team’s success allowed the Falcons to finish just 10 points behind the Spartans after trailing by as many as 48 points earlier in the meet.
Curtis Pecore-Kotek won the 100-meter backstroke competition with a time of 1:15.63 while Hanson won the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:16.48.
“We had a good solid meet against Mayo,” Faribault swimming coach Charlie Fuller said. “I thought we competed pretty well, especially given that we were missing a few people from sickness and stuff like that, but it’s that time of the year so we just went down there and did the best we could.”
Fuller ended up moving some of his swimmers around a little bit and going with a little bit different of a lineup and explained that he felt Rochester Mayo was a pretty tough team to match up against.
“I was able to put some different people in some different events and we swam pretty well, so we’re feeling pretty good with how things are going. Now we’ve got a little while before our next meet in Albert Lea (on Jan. 2), so we’re going to spend some time getting into better shape and just do our best to keep getting better.”