Bethlehem Academy’s girls basketball team hosted Maple River on Friday evening in a tight contest. The Cardinals had a narrow 21-20 lead at halftime but the Eagles were just a bit better in the second half and won by a score of 47-43.
Kate Trump and Mercedes Huerta were again the top scorers for the Cardinals, with 15 points and 13 points, respectively. Lindsay Hanson chipped in five points and nabbed six rebounds, and Grace Ashley scooped up eight rebounds.
The Cardinals (2-6 overall, 1-3 Gopher Conference) had just 13 turnovers in the game, but the Eagles (4-3 overall, 2-2 Gopher Conference) did even better with only six turnovers.