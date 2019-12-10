The Faribault Falcons swimming and diving team competed in its first meet at Faribault High School on Thursday. The Falcons hosted the Winona Winhawks, and head coach Charlie Fuller said he was pretty impressed with the Falcons’ start to the season.
“We swam against Winona and they’re a very good team, but it was a heck of a first meet for us,” said Fuller. “We did very well especially considering the fact that we’re a small team. We only have 21 guys on our team and half of them are seventh and eighth graders. We’re doing well but it’s hard to compete when we don’t have the numbers that other teams have, but it was still a good meet and our younger kids did well, as did our veterans. I think Winona was third at state last year and they have a bunch of their top kids back so they did very well.”
The Winhawks set two new pool records at Faribault. Fuller said it’s always exciting to see any team accomplish something of that magnitude, and he hopes it will inspire his swimmers to keep pushing themselves and to continually work towards improvement.
“It was exciting to watch some of the Winona kids but of course we were more focused on our kids and we swam pretty well, all things considered. Some of our returning guys are starting off way faster than they did last year so we’re happy with where we’re at and what we’re doing.”
Fuller highlighted Will Tuma’s performance in the 100 meter freestyle. Tuma turned in a time of 53.81 against Winona, “which is really good,” said Fuller. “That’s actually about two to three seconds faster than where he was at the beginning of last year.”
Tuma, a senior, specializes in mid-distance swimming and placed 5th in the 200-meter freestyle at last February’s section meet. Fuller sees Tuma as one of the five veteran leaders of the team, along with senior Reilly Akemann (a sprinter), senior Mitchell Hanson, junior Tanner Longshore, and sophomore diving star James Ohlemann.
“Reilly had a really good first meet for us and so did both Mitchell Jansen and Tanner Longshore,” added Fuller. “But our younger guys did a tremendous job as well. Basically we’re just really happy with the results that we saw in our first meet and we’re looking forward to continuing to get better.”
Fuller has coached the swimming and diving team at Faribault High School for 34 years. The team saw five seniors graduate last year, but still has a strong core of veteran leadership. Fuller believes Calvin Gutzmann, a senior and one of the team’s captains, is poised for a breakout year. He’s also expecting more big things from star diver Ohlemann, who received all-conference honors last year and placed fifth at last year’s section meet.
The Falcons are currently readying themselves for their next meet, which is set for Thursday. Faribault will host Mankato East in the meet.
“We’re excited to have another home meet this Thursday against Mankato East. They’ll be coming over here to swim against us and we’ll see how that goes,” said Fuller. “They’re another good team but we like what we’ve been seeing so far from our own team, so all we can do is our best.”