The first half of the game went pretty well for the Knights’ boys basketball team as they found themselves down by just seven at halftime. But Zumbrota-Mazeppa outscored KW by 17 in the second half and ended up winning comfortably by a score of 74-50.
The Knights (2-4 overall, 0-2 Hiawatha Valley Blue) had their chances, and things could have gone a bit differently if they’d been able to start the second half strong, but ZM (4-1 overall, 2-0 Hiawatha Valley Blue) wasted little time in turning its 35-28 halftime lead into a gap that was too big for the Knights to erase.
KW was unable to contain ZM’s Zach Hutton (26 points) and Anthony Cylkowski (18 points). The Cougars’ Willie Holm did some damage as well, making a few tough shots and totaling 11 points.
Laden Nerison led the Knights with 15 points, followed by Trevor Steberg with 11 and Tate Erlandson with 10. Erlandson made 7 of 8 at the free throw line, but the rest of the team went just 6 of 14 on free throws.