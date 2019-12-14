Friday night’s home game for the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals was a tale of two halves. The Cardinals started off pretty strong, keeping pace with the Tigers early and even ending the first half on a 9-3 run. At halftime the game was tied at 27-27. But things snowballed out of control pretty quickly in the second half for Bethlehem Academy, as the Tigers went on a 15-0 run in the first few minutes of the second half and quickly took a 44-29 lead. It was a deficit that the Cardinals weren’t able to erase.
Medford dominated the second half in turnover margin and in offensive rebounds, which allowed the Tigers to pull away for a 61-44 win. The loss left the Cardinals (0-5 overall, 0-3 Gopher Conference) still seeking their first win and a true breakthrough game.
“I think we ended up with only six turnovers in the first half, which is a pretty good outcome, but in the second half the guys got a little frustrated and flustered, so instead of moving their feet on defense they started getting choppy, and instead of meeting passes they kind of started circling away from the pressure, so those are some things that we certainly need to work on,” Bethlehem Academy head coach Melissa Hager said.
The Cardinals played with confidence in the first half, but that confidence seemed to evaporate early in the second half as the Tigers started making shot after shot. In some ways it was reminiscent of Bethlehem Academy’s game on Tuesday at United South Central when the Cardinals played a strong first half and actually led by eight at the break, only to give up the lead in the second half and come up short in the end.
Hager said the team remains focused in the face of adversity and said that both she and the players are still confident that a breakthrough is on the horizon.
“We just need to be diligent and make sure that we keep putting the guys through breakdown drills that put them in specific situations and help get them ready for game situations,” said Hager. “In the first half we came out and we competed, but we still haven’t strung together a full game yet. Our initial intensity was great, and early on the guys were more responsible on defense and they did a pretty good job of handling Medford’s pressure as well. I don’t know if it’s that this was our third game this week, but we tried to switch up our rotations to keep the guys fresh, but unfortunately we just didn’t play very well in the second half.”
Although things haven’t gone the Cardinals’ way this season, they’re a pretty young team that’s showed some promise from time to time. The Cardinals were strong on defense in the first half and also showed that they can be resilient when they went on a 9-3 run to erase Medford’s lead. In the second half, when the Tigers pulled away by a bigger margin, the Cardinals could have simply given up, but instead they kept battling.
“There are some things you can’t control, but you can always control your attitude and your effort, so we really focus on that a lot” said Hager. “The guys were pretty unselfish in the first half but when Medford started shooting the ball really well, I think we kind of panicked a little bit and then our guys weren’t doing their jobs on defense, and they were getting frustrated which led to an increase in turnovers as well. The effort was there but we just need to take care of the ball better.”
The Cardinals now have a week off before their next game at Maple River on Friday, Dec. 20.