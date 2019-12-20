Faribault’s wrestling team continues to look sharp each time the Falcons take the mat. Faribault traveled to Winona on Thursday to take on the Winhawks, and the Falcons left town with its undefeated record still intact.
Although Faribault won 47-24, the match was somewhat unusual, as the Falcons didn’t win any of their matches via fall. The Winhawks managed three pins instead, but Winona was hurt by a thin roster that didn’t match up very well with Faribault in quite a few of the weight classes, allowing the Falcons (6-0) to prevail.
Faribault started with a 15-0 lead after JT Hausen (106-pound weight class) received a forfeit and Elliott Viland (113) defeated Evan Maurud in a 7-3 decision. Those first two matches made it 9-0 in favor of the Falcons, and with Winona open at 120, Faribault’s lead increased to 15-0 by default.
The Winhawks were able to battle back, with Brenin Speltz (126) pinning Faribault’s D’Shaun Davis and Ryan Henningson (132) pinning Gael Ramirez. Winona was then only trailing 15-12, but the Winhawks were open at 138 and 145, which automatically gave the Falcons 12 points and pushed their lead to 27-12.
Faribault’s Cael Casteel (152) and Josh Oathoudt (170) sealed the win for the Falcons, which was capped off when Marcos Ramirez (182) won a close match and Dylan Lippert (195) defeated his opponent via technical fall.
The Falcons will wrestle against multiple teams at the Monticello Invite on Saturday.
113 Elliott Viland (F) 7-3 decision over Evan Maurud; 126 Brenin Speltz (W) by fall over D’Shaun Davis; 132 Ryan Henningson (W) by fall over Gael Ramirez; 152 Cael Casteel (F) 8-1 decision over Isaac Allred; 170 Josh Oathoudt (F) 7-0 decision over Drew Meyer; 182 Marcos Ramirez (F) 3-2 decision over Matt Satka; 195 Dylan Lippert (F) by technical fall over Lance Thorn; 220 Tyler Nachtigal (W) by fall over Gabe Shatskikha