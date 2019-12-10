MSAD girls basketball team wins 1 of 3 at Neesam Classic
The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf (MSAD) kicked off its basketball season last weekend at the Neesam Classic, which was hosted by the Kansas School for the Deaf.
The MSAD Trojans girls basketball team played three games in the tournament, and all three were nail-biters. The Trojans played first on Friday evening against the Wisconsin School for the Deaf and won by the slimmest possible margin, 23-22. Dalina Schwartz led the Trojans with 11 points while Javanna Johnson scored eight.
The girls played twice Saturday, first in the morning against the Iowa School for the Deaf (ISD), and then in the evening against the Kansas School for the Deaf (KSD). The Trojans dropped their morning game against ISD by a score of 27-24. Schwartz and Johnson were again the leading scorers, with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The Trojans also came up just short against KSD, falling by a score of 26-23. Schwartz contributed 12 points and Johnson chipped in 11.
“Our girls performed very well over the weekend with the usual learning curves that come with the first few games,” MSAD coach Ryan Hastings said. “In all three games our teams put up a furious rally to keep the games within striking distance. Against ISD we had an opportunity to send the game to overtime with a last attempt at a 3-pointer with two seconds left, but the shot did not fall. Against KSD we had a player go to the free throw line to shoot three free throws to possibly tie the game with one second left but unfortunately all three free throws did not fall.
“As coaches we are very proud of how our team started off the season and we look forward to working with the players throughout the season to get better,” Hastings added.
MSAD boys basketball team shows progress at Neesam Classic
The MSAD Trojans boys team also battled against schools from three neighboring states at the Neesam Classic.
The boys faced off against WSD on Friday but fell by a score of 47-16. Benny Dow scored 12 of the Trojans’ 16 points, with Jonathan Mejia chipping in the other 4 points. Both players went 2 o -3 at the free throw line and Mejia finished the game with five steals. Yahir Sanchez-Araujo led the team with six rebounds.
The Trojans fared better against ISD but still came up on the short end of a 50-38 decision. ISD outscored MSAD 18-2 in the first quarter, which proved to be the difference. The Trojans slowly crept back into the game starting in the second quarter but could never fully erase the early deficit.
Dow scored a whopping 30 points, while Sanchez-Araujo added five and Karsen Schroeder scored three. Mejia led the team with five rebounds against ISD.
Finally, the Trojans competed against KSD on Saturday evening, with KSD prevailing by a score of 54-29. MSAD was outscored 12-7 in the first period and 17-6 in the second before the Trojans outscored KSD 10-2 in the third quarter, but the late rally wasn’t enough. Dow again led the team with 19 points, followed by Mejia with five, Sanchez-Araujo with three and Jose Soriano-Martinez with two.
Both Mejia and Sanchez-Araujo had five rebounds in the game, and Mejia finished with an impressive six blocks.
“We’re a completely new team this year,” MSAD coach Lance Gonzalez said. “This was an awesome experience for many of my young players. Even though we lost all three games, we saw improvement from our first game to our third game. Now, the assistant coaches and I know what to work on during our practices to improve our performance in games.”