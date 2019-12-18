The WEM boys basketball team picked up another big win on Tuesday night, this time against Maple River (3-3 overall, 1-1 Gopher Conference). The Buccaneers (6-0 overall, 2-0 Gopher Conference) blasted the Eagles by a score of 83-60, and are now ranked as the No. 55 team in Class A.
The Eagles had no answer for WEM’s Grant McBroom, who finished with a season-high 40 points on Tuesday night. Domanik Paulson scored 15 for the Buccaneers and Zack Sticken chipped in 10.
The Buccaneers led by 11 at the half but never let the Eagles get any closer than that. McBroom had been pretty much lights out in the first half with 17 points, but he stepped on the gas even more in the second half on his way to 40.