The Medford Tigers hosted the undefeated WEM Buccaneers on Friday evening, and while Medford stayed in the game early on, the Bucs went on a big run late in the first half and pulled away in the second, winning by a score of 76-46.
The Tigers were trailing 18-14 with five minutes to play in the first half, but WEM’s offense got hot and closed the half on a 19-2 scoring run.
WEM (7-0 overall, 4-0 Gopher Conference) is up to No. 5 in the Class 1A basketball rankings, and the Bucs continued to impress on Friday. Grant McBroom added another 25 points to his season total, and Nick Lemeiux had one of his strongest games of the season so far with 11 points. Domanik Paulson also scored 11, while both Zack Sticken and Cole Kokoschke scored nine.