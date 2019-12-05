Game: Faribault (7-1) at New Ulm (5-3), 3 p.m. on Saturday
Recent results: Faribault has been rolling since its first and only loss of the season against Northfield back on Nov. 21. The Falcons crushed Rochester John Marshall 13-0 on Nov. 23 and were dominant in a 6-1 win over Mankato East/Loyola on Tuesday. The Falcons have given up only nine goals in their eight games so far, but Saturday’s game against New Ulm could be more of a challenge, as the Eagles have outscored their opponents 19-2 in their last four games and are 5-1 in their last 6 games after an 0-2 start.
1. The Falcons are really focusing on speed this year under new coach Mike Dietsch, and he likes what he’s seeing so far. Faribault already has four skaters who have reached double-digit point totals this year with Olivia Williamson (23), Abigail Goodwin (16), Rylie Starkson (13) and Haley Lang (11), but the Falcons don’t just rely on a few players. They’ve got depth across the board with 13 players recording a point so far this season. That’s not even mentioning goalie Mikayla Bohner, who’s allowed only nine total goals and has a save percentage of .944.
2. In addition to its speed, the girls’ hockey team has also displayed plenty of consistency. Williamson has proven to be a capable leader by recording a point in all but two games this year — a 6-1 win against Minnesota River and a 3-0 loss against Northfield — and opponents have found her difficult to defend whenever she takes the ice. Goodwin, Starkson and Lang have also emerged as leaders for the Falcons, and all but one player on the Faribault roster has seen playing time in each of the Falcons’ games so far.
3. New Ulm’s overall record might not be quite as impressive as Faribault’s, but the Eagles are currently the only undefeated team in the Big South Conference. Offensively, New Ulm doesn’t have a true star, with Julia Helget leading the way with five goals and three assists, but the Eagles are well-balanced with 11 players notching at least two points so far eight players averaging at least 0.5 points per game.