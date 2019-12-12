Game: Faribault (0-5 overall, 0-4 Big 9) vs. Rochester Mayo (1-2, 1-2), 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Rochester Mayo High School
Recent Results: Rochester Mayo had a solid season last year, going 15-8 overall and 13-7 in Big 9 play. Faribault wasn’t nearly as fortunate, winning just five of its 25 games and going 5-16 against their Big 9 opponents. The Spartans trounced the Falcons last December by a score of 56-17 and won in February of this year by a score of 56-17.
1. It’s an understatement to say that Faribault’s girls basketball team is off to a rocky start again in the 2019-20 season. The girls are still searching for their first win, and the closest they came was actually in their first game of the season, way back on Nov. 22, when they lost to Rochester John Marshall by a score of 78-63. Since then they’ve failed to score 50 points in any of their other games. Rochester Mayo lost its first two games of the season by one point each, losing to Rochester John Marshall 61-60 and then falling to Mankato West 70-69. The Spartans defeated Austin on Tuesday, 68-61, for their first win of the season.
2. The Falcons know they have their work cut out for them against the Spartans, who, in just three games so far, have looked pretty solid on offense. The Spartans have shown that they have a pretty balanced offense, led by Anna Miller, Nancy Soro and Jess Kunkel. Faribault’s defense will have to clamp down and limit the number of fouls they commit, as the Spartans have been pretty good when it comes to shooting free throws so far this year.
3. Faribault will need a couple other players to step up and help Zoe Fronk, who’s already made 13 three-pointers so far this year. Evy Vettrus and Otaifo Esenabhalu have also sparked the offense from time to time, and they’ll have to be sharp against the Spartans. If the Spartans have any noticeable weak spot, it’s their defense, but Faribault hasn’t exactly excelled on defense this year either. The Falcons may have to hope for Fronk to have another big game from outside the arc, but they’ll also need Isabel Herda, Maryn Hart and Olivia Bauer to step up if they hope to take down the Spartans on the road.