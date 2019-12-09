Faribault Emerald Dance team excels at first competition of the season
The Faribault Emerald Dance team competed at the Cannon Falls invite on Saturday and had an extremely strong day. The team competed in both the high kick and jazz divisions, finishing first out of seven teams in the high kick division and finishing second out of seven teams in the jazz division.
The Cannon Falls invite was the first competition of the season for Faribault. In addition to the varsity team’s success, the JV team also placed first in the high kick division.
“What a great start to the competition season!” head coach Lisa Dahl said.
Faribault’s gymnastics team places 5th in Mankato
Faribault’s gymnastics team also had a Saturday competition outside of town. Faribault competed against five other teams at the Mankato Invite, and the Falcons came in fifth overall, ahead of Waseca.
Although the team didn’t place higher, head coach Larissa Rasmussen was pretty pleased with how the girls performed.
“The girls did well on Saturday and it was good for them to see teams from our section," Rasmussen said. "We’re looking forward to a week off from competition so that we can put some upgrades into our routines."
Lexi Bottke scored an 8.525 on the vault for Faribault, while Hannah Merdan scored an 8.5, Lauren McDonough scored an 8.45, Brianna Radatz scored 8.375 and Evie Wood scored 7.85.
In the bars competition, Bottke again led the team with a 7.55 score, followed by McDonough (7.25), Radatz (7.15), Merdan (5.3) and Morgan Borchert (4.6).
McDonough came in 6th place in the beam competition with a score of 8.65. Merdan scored a 7.4, Radatz scored 7.05, Bottke scored 6.8 and Wood scored 5.9.
McDonough also led Faribault with an 8.3 floor score, followed by Radatz (8.0), Merdan (6.95) and Borchert (6.525). As a team Faribault’s overall score was 120.775.
The Falcons’ next competition is their first home meet, which is set for Friday, Dec. 20. Faribault will host Owatonna and Northfield at the meet.
Falcons girls hockey team tops New Ulm 2-0
The Falcons girls hockey team picked up another win Saturday, but this one didn’t come as easy as the last few. In its last three games Faribault steamrolled Rochester John Marshall 13-0, defeated Mankato East 6-1, and then crushed Rochester John Marshall again, this time by a score of 9-0.
On Saturday, the Falcons took on the New Ulm Eagles at the New Ulm Civic Center, and Faribault ultimately prevailed against New Ulm by a score of 2-0. The Eagles had won six of their last seven games entering Saturday, with the only loss in that stretch a 1-0 defeat against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.
Locked in a defensive struggle Saturday, the Falcons finally broke the scoreless tie when Abigail Goodwin slapped the puck into the net about five minutes into the third period. Faribault maintained its slim 1-0 lead until Olivia Williamson added an insurance goal with 2:21 left in the game.
Faribault goalie Mikayla Bohner recorded a shutout with 29 saves, the most she's made all season. It's also Bohner's fourth shutout in the first 10 games and her second in a row.
With the win the Falcons improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Nine Conference play. Faribault’s next game is on the road against Owatonna on Tuesday evening.