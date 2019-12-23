The Falcons’ gymnastics team competed in its first home meet of the year Friday against Northfield and Owatonna, and several girls achieved personal bests across various disciplines, while the team as a whole continued to show improvement.
“It went really well,” Faribault gymnastics coach Larissa Rasmussen said. “Our team knows both Northfield and Owatonna very well and it's always fun to have them over and cheer each other on.”
Faribault’s Evie Wood set personal bests in the vault and floor competitions, and Brianna Radatz also set a personal record in the vault competition. Radatz also competed on the bars for the first time this season and completed a new front tumbling pass in her floor routine.
Rasmussen noted that Hannah Merdan excelled in her beam routine and earned a new personal record, but Merdan unfortunately injured her elbow during her floor routine and was unable to finish. Rasmussen explained that Merdan is OK but “will have to rest for the next few weeks”.
Other highlights included Lauren McDonough achieving a personal best in her floor routine and earning fifth place all around. Additionally, senior Gabby Hollund competed in beam for the first time this year and performed nicely.
Rasmussen added that both Hollund and Lexi Bottke will add floor routines to their repertoires before the Faribault invite in early January.
Gymnastics final scores
Vault: Lexi Bottke 8.425 (5th place), Brianna Radatz 8.375, Lauren McDonough 8.25, Evie Wood 7.95, Hannah Merdan 7.95;
Bars: Lauren McDonough 7.35, Lexi Bottke 7.225, Brianna Radatz 6.875, Evie Wood 5.85, Hannah Merdan 5.55;
Beam: Lauren McDonough 8.575, Hannah Merdan 8.325, Lexi Bottke 7.575, Brianna Radatz 6.1, Evie Wood 5.9;
Floor: Lauren McDonough 8.75, Brianna Radatz 7.775, Evie Wood 7.675, Hannah Merdan 6.35;
Overall: Lauren McDonough 32.925 (5th place), Brianna Radatz 29.125, Hannah Merdan 28.175, Evie Wood 27.375.