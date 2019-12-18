Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Riley Dummer had an excellent chance to cross the 1000-point threshold in front of her home fans. She didn’t waste it.
Dummer scored her 1000th career point in the first few minutes of the Knights’ game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday, and during a quick timeout KW head coach Jake Wieme presented the game ball to Dummer. Dummer’s achievement seemed to energize her teammates, as the Knights surged to a 32-21 lead with five and a half minutes remaining before halftime.
But the pesky Cougars didn’t give up. Zumbrota-Mazeppa closed in and only trailed 39-36 at halftime. The Knights opened the second half with a 6-0 scoring run but again the Cougars closed in. ZM eventually went on an 18-2 run and took a 64-57 lead with 9:30 remaining. Then it was the Knights’ turn, and they answered with a 9-0 run to retake the lead at 66-64. But the Cougars managed to take the lead for good with about 5:45 left in the game and ultimately held on, winning by a score of 78-73.
Early on it seemed like the Knights’ night, but they just couldn’t quite shake the Cougars (6-3 overall, 1-1 Hiawatha Valley Blue). Still, Wieme felt like his team played a pretty strong game.
“I was really happy with how we played,” Wieme said. “Last week we had a tough schedule and we had some tough losses and you can get down pretty quickly when that happens, but I thought we came out and did a great job tonight. I think the girls played with a lot of energy, but I'd like to hear them talk more and play with even more energy and intensity.”
Wieme felt that his team shot the ball well but pointed to a stretch of time midway through the second half when the offense went cold, while the Cougars stepped on the gas. The Knights’ coach acknowledged that Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 18-2 run, starting with about 13 minutes left in the game, was ultimately what led to the Knights’ undoing.
“Their post and their inside game really hurt us during that stretch,” said Wieme. “We knew they had some really good shooters, but all things considered I thought Sydney (Burow) and Cera (Crouse) did a pretty good job defending that post, but there were times where we were just a step too slow, and there were other times where they (the Cougars) were just making their shots. In the first half they didn’t hit as many shots, but they definitely hit a couple more in the second half.”
The Knights (2-6 overall, 0-2 Hiawatha Valley Blue) fought back and made a game of it by retaking the lead at 66-64 with 6:45 still to play. Although the Cougars retook the lead shortly after that, the Knights still had their chances until the closing seconds.
In the end KW came up short, but Wieme said the Knights will be able to take a lot of positives away from the game, including the fact that they shot the ball a lot better than they did in a handful of their recent games.
“It was really good to see us shoot so well tonight. We hadn’t been shooting very well, which is unfortunate because I think we’re a good shooting team. It was nice to see everyone contribute in scoring and I think it will only help us in the long term. Obviously, we’re disappointed to not come away with the win, but it was still a fun game and I think we’ll get better from it,” said Wieme.
The Knights were 13 of 15 at the free throw line and made 27 of their 65 shots attempted, good for a shooting percentage of 41%.
Dummer led the team with a whopping 28 points, and now has 1023 in her career. She also led the team with eight rebounds, while Megan Mattson nabbed five and Julianna Boyum finished with four.
Boyum also contributed 15 points while Burow scored eight and Tessa Erlandson chipped in six. As a team the Knights had only nine turnovers.
Dummer offered a lesson in humility after the game, saying that “It was pretty fun to reach 1000 points, especially at home. I feel like I worked hard to get here, but I was just really glad to have everyone scoring in this game and playing really hard.”
She credited her teammates and her coaches for all their help, and said it was an honor to be among the Knights’ players to have reached 1000 career points.
“Riley’s put in a lot of time over the last few years and it’s great to see someone reach that accomplishment after putting in so much time and effort,” added Wieme. “I’m very happy for her and it was great to see the smile on her face.”