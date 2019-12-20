The Cardinals hosted the Cleveland Clippers on Thursday evening and played one of their best games of the year, winning by a score of 50-39.
BA’s win was especially impressive due to how the game was trending. The Clippers led 26-20 at halftime, but after the intermission the Cardinals’ defense played perhaps its best half of basketball this season by holding Cleveland to just 13 points in the second half.
The Cardinals’ offense also stepped on the gas, increasing its output from 20 points in the first half to 30 in the second.
BA (2-5) did a great job of taking care of the ball throughout the game and finished with just 12 turnovers. On defense, the Cardinals forced the Clippers (1-4) to turn the ball over 22 times. These stats were echoed in the steals column, with BA coming up with 19 steals compared to just nine for the Clippers.
Mercedes Huerta had one of her best games of the season for the Cardinals, with 16 points, seven steals and four blocks. Kate Trump also had a strong game, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.