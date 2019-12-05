The Faribault boys basketball team opened its season on the road Tuesday against Mankato East.
The Falcons didn’t have the game they were looking for, as Mankato East rolled to 92-44 victory, but the Falcons aren’t about to hang their heads — they know there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic as the 2019-20 basketball season gets underway.
“We’re a pretty new team," co-captain Nick Flom said. "We have not put in a lot of minutes together in actual games. We had a rough start to the season but I’m really excited to compete together with my teammates every game, and to try to get better every day in practice. Hopefully we can be competitive and just keep fighting in every game we play.”
Flom shares co-captain honors with Evan Larson, both of whom are seniors and have played basketball during each of their four years as students at Faribault High School. They hope to improve on a season in which they went 10-16 overall and 9-13 in Big Nine Conference action.
“Of course in our conference there are always going to be some really good teams, like Mankato East and Austin,” Larson said. “Playing against those teams will be a big challenge for us, and we need to be a team of guys that give their best 100% of the time, and that’s not always easy. It comes down to our practices because practice is when you’re trying to master all the little things that will help us win big games.”
Larson and Flom said their two biggest goals are to build unity as a team and improve throughout the year.
“Some of us played in a summer league and that was big for us, as it allowed us the opportunity to play together, because in our first game against Mankato East our starting five hadn’t all played together before,” Flom said. “Right now we’re really focused on building chemistry with each other. We just have to find ourselves and find our identity as a team.”
“Our main goal is to just keep getting better as the season progresses,” added Larson. “We want to keep getting better, and as captains we want to make sure we’re being leaders and that we’re encouraging our teammates to stay in shape. You want to be friendly but it’s also about responsibility.”
The two seniors know it’s an honor and a privilege to be a team captain and it’s something that neither of them takes lightly.
“I’ve played basketball all four years and the captains are who I always looked up to, so it’s a great honor to be in a situation where I can set an example for the underclassmen," Flom said. "We want to be able to show our teammates and the underclassmen what they should be doing to get ready and to be on varsity, and to maybe be a captain someday. It’s about being a role model for underclassmen.”
The Falcons’ first home game is Friday night against Albert Lea, and Larson said the team is excited to play in front of its home crowd for the first time this season.
“I think things are mostly coming together pretty well for us," Larson said. "We get a little heated in practice sometimes because we can get a little frustrated from time to time, but we’re usually pretty good at working through things, and I really enjoy being around my teammates. It’ll be good to get our first home game under our belts.”
“Learning how to play together and play as a team is a challenge sometimes, but it’s about having the right attitude and playing with effort and just making sure we’re always striving to get better,” Flom added. “I like the competitiveness of the sport and the opportunity to get to know my teammates. You become friends with a lot of them and it’s fun when you have that and you know that they’re going to be the ones you get to go into battle with. We just have to make sure that we don’t get down on ourselves when things are tough.”