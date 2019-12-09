WEM boys basketball team routs St. Clair
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team just keeps on rolling. After two dominant wins at home to start the season, the Buccaneers traveled to St. Clair on Friday to take on the Cyclones. WEM turned in another really strong effort, winning 75-46 and improving to 3-0 on the season.
“It was one of those games where we shot the ball really, really well early on and they (the Cyclones) didn’t shoot the ball very well at all,” WEM head coach Jeff Wagner said. “They’re a good team but it kind of snowballed on them and it was kind of over at halftime already.”
The Bucs led 45-14 at the break and while the Cyclones battled back a bit in the second half, the 31-point deficit was far too much for them to overcome.
“Our team is a group of kids that has played together for a long time,” added Wagner. “They know each other, they play well together, they like each other, they’ve got each other’s backs, and they play really hard. At any one time we have five guys on the floor that can shoot and make three-point shots, and when you have even two or three of those guys shooting really well, then we’re pretty hard to stop.”
That proved to be the case against St. Clair, as WEM’s Zack Sticken scored all 21 of his points from outside the arc. Grant McBroom led the team with 31 points, while Cole Kokoschke scored 14 and Domanik Paulson added 8.
WEM girls basketball prevails against Maple River
The WEM girls basketball team wasn’t about to be one-upped by the boys, as the girls also won big on Friday, defeating Maple River by a score of 69-34. Just like the boys team, the girls are now 3-0.
“The first week of the season is always interesting because we were just kind of feeling things out on Monday and Tuesday night, but I thought our offense really started clicking tonight,” WEM head coach Ty Kaus said. “We saw some shots go in early and got into a pretty good rhythm.”
The Buccaneers jumped out to a big 28-7 lead, and Kaus said the team was firing on all cylinders on both offense and defense. The Buccaneers used their speed and athleticism to get out in transition and score some easy baskets, but they were also shooting the ball well from outside the arc.
Maple River went on a 10-0 run late in the first half after switching up its defensive approach, but WEM adjusted accordingly and was able to extend its lead in the second half. Toryn Richards led the Buccaneers with 26 points, including 18 in the first half. Brielle Bartelt faced some challenges early but stayed patient and scored 20 points — including 15 in the second half alone — and also finished with seven steals and a half dozen assists. Trista Hering led the defense with five blocks.
Other Friday evening games (no stats were provided as of press time):
• The Faribault Falcons girls basketball team dropped to 0-4 following a 63-44 defeat on the road at Albert Lea.
• Bethlehem Academy’s boys basketball team was defeated at home, 73-40, by Blooming Prairie. The Cardinals are 0-2 to start the season.
• The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights’ girls basketball team lost at home to the Stewartville Tigers by a score of 78-45. KW is now 1-3 on the season.