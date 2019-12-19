Game: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (6-0 overall, 2-0 Gopher Conference) at Medford (2-3 overall, 2-0 Gopher Conference), 7:15 p.m. Friday, Medford High School
Last year: WEM dominated Medford both times they crossed paths, winning 78-40 just before Christmas and winning 66-31 in late February.
Recent results: WEM has been on a tear to start the season, and the Buccaneers’ record remains unblemished heading into their Friday night game against the Medford Tigers. WEM’s closest contest was a 72-71 overtime victory against Hayfield last Friday, but otherwise the Bucs have steamrolled their opponents by scores of 104-37, 70-34, 75-46, 94-43 and 83-60. In Medford’s most recent game, the Tigers played a strong second half to pull away from Bethlehem Academy, winning by a score of 61-44. Before that they’d lost back-to-back games, and one of those losses was a 67-33 defeat to Hayfield.
1. The Buccaneers’ strong start to the season has them ranked at No. 5 in Class A, and they already have a victory over Class A’s No. 7 team (Hayfield). Their offense has been elite, with junior Grant McBroom scoring more than 30 points in three games so far this season. McBroom even scored 40 points in the team’s last game against Maple River. But the Bucs aren’t a one-man show, as Zack Sticken, Cole Kokoschke and Domanik Paulson are all routinely reaching double digits in WEM’s games as well.
2. WEM’s ability to shoot the three makes the Bucs a tough team to defend. Head coach Jeff Wagner gives a lot of credit to his players for their superb performances on offense, and said he believes the main reason why they’ve been so good is because they’re a group of kids who have played together for a long time and they’ve mastered how to play together well. Many of WEM’s core players are juniors this year and were part of a team that went 24-1 in the regular season last year. The Bucs’ only loss in the regular season last year came against Hayfield, which they’ve already avenged.
3. While Medford has three losses this year, the Tigers have won both of their conference games against United South Central and Bethlehem Academy. AJ Vandereide leads the team in scoring, and the Tigers will need him to be on his A-game when they match up with McBroom and the Buccaneers. Kael Hermanstorfer has also had a nice season for the Tigers with 35 points spread across four games. If Medford’s defense can play like it did in the second half against Bethlehem Academy, then the Tigers might be able to slow WEM on offense, but it’ll be a tall task.