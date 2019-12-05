Game: Blooming Prairie (0-0) at Bethlehem Academy (0-1), 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
Last year: Bethlehem Academy finished just below .500 last year, as the Cardinals went 11-13 overall and 5-7 in Gopher Conference play. Blooming Prairie finished second in the conference standings with an 8-3 record and went 16-6-1 overall. The two teams met each other in early December at Blooming Prairie High School, where the Cardinals came up just short, 49-42, in a defensive battle. Blooming Prairie came out on top again in February, winning by a score of 64-50.
1. The Cardinals are still trying to develop into their roles, as several players are new to the starting lineup this year. JJ Malecha had a strong start to the season in Bethlehem Academy’s first game against Kenyon-Wanamingo, a 60-54 loss, and the Cardinals are counting on the junior to be one of the team’s leaders this season. Cardinals’ head coach Melissa Hager also hopes Jack Jandro will be a spark for the team due in large part to his speed.
2. Bethlehem Academy lost several seniors after last season, including four of their leading scorers, so the Cardinals will need all hands on deck as the 2019-2020 season progresses. Although they lost their first game, they battled back from a couple of big deficits and showed plenty of mettle. They’ll need to bring their A-game to the matchup with Blooming Prairie, as the Awesome Blossoms feature several experienced seniors.
3. While the Cardinals have some youth in their starting lineup, their head coach is already encouraged by what she’s seeing. The Cardinals still have plenty to figure out and a number of things to work on, but they feel that they have a strong foundation of players who bring a decent amount of experience to the table. They’re also looking forward to their first home game of the season and a chance to pick up a big win against one of the Gopher Conference's strongest opponents. For Blooming Prairie, it’s the first game of the season, but the Cardinals know the Awesome Blossoms are loaded with talent and are therefore expecting a big challenge.