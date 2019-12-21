There was a lot of hype surrounding Friday night’s girls’ basketball game between the WEM Buccaneers and the Medford Tigers. The game lived up to the hype, and then some.
WEM erased an early 15-point deficit, then blew a five-point lead late in the game before Brielle Bartelt drove to the basket and hit a clutch shot just before the buzzer to tie it at 46-46 and force overtime. The four-minute overtime period was just as intense as the final few minutes of regulation, with numerous lead changes, free throw opportunities, clutch shots and timeouts.
The Bucs finally had a 59-56 lead with about 15 seconds remaining in the overtime period, but the Tigers hit a basket in the closing seconds and believed they’d drawn a foul and would therefore have a chance for a single free throw to potentially tie the game and force a second overtime period. But the referees didn’t blow a whistle – the buzzer sounded instead, signaling that WEM had won, 59-58. The Bucs and their home crowd erupted in celebration while the Tigers were left stunned, upset, and in a state of disbelief.
The Tigers came into Waterville having not lost a regular season game since Feb. 8, 2018. They were a perfect 23-0 in the regular season last year and were off to an undefeated start in this 2019-20 season as well. But the Buccaneers were also undefeated heading into Friday night’s showdown, and so something had to give.
Medford jumped in front early, scoring the game’s first eight points and eventually building a 23-8 lead. That was the score with 5:48 left before halftime, but WEM’s defense clamped down and its offense woke up shortly after that, and the Bucs went on a 13-4 run to close the first half, resulting in a more manageable halftime deficit of only six points, with Medford on top 27-21.
“We knew we were going to be in a dogfight the entire way,” WEM head coach Ty Kaus said. “We preach that it’s a 36-minute game, so in big games like this, there are going to be runs where one team scores a bunch of points in a row. We knew we needed to be able to withstand their runs, and we knew we going to have some of our own. They jumped out right away and they punched us in the mouth to start, and they really had us reeling. But these girls have a lot of heart and I knew they were going to find a way to get back into it, and they absolutely did.”
After ending the first half on a high note the Bucs picked up right where they left off in the second half and eventually cut the Tigers’ lead to two, at 30-28, with just under 14 minutes remaining. The teams traded punches for the next several minutes, and with five minutes left Medford was clinging to a one-point lead. But WEM’s Toryn Richards hit a three-pointer from the corner to finally give the Bucs their first lead of the game at 41-39 with 4:12 remaining.
The Bucs increased their lead to 44-39 with 2:38 left, but the Tigers weren’t done yet. Medford rallied and went on a 7-0 run over the next two and a half minutes and retook the lead at 46-44 with less than 10 seconds to play. It seemed as if the Tigers were poised to break the hearts of every WEM player, coach and fan.
That’s when WEM head coach Ty Kaus called his last timeout to talk strategy with his players. He wanted to get the ball into Brielle Bartelt’s hands and to give her some different options, and she didn’t disappoint. Bartelt sped down the court and quickly drove into the lane. She could have kicked the ball out to a couple of teammates who could have then attempted a game-winning three-pointer, but with only a couple seconds left on the clock she took the ball to the basket herself and made a brilliant underhanded shot just before the buzzer.
The crowd roared, and it was time for overtime. The refs put four more minutes on the clock, and the Bucs and Tigers were at it again.
“Brielle made a heck of play there at the end of regulation,” added Kaus. “We wanted to give her an opportunity to attack the basket and have some shooters that she could kick it out to, but she made a great move and made a heck of a basket to tie it up.”
The four-minute overtime period was jam-packed with a lot of key moments, including a couple of huge rebounds by Lindsay Condon that helped seal the Bucs’ victory.
“Before the game I wrote ‘Little things lead to big wins’ on our board,” said Kaus. “In games like this you don’t have to try to do anything fancy. When two really good teams are facing each other, it’s the little things that can make a difference – taking care of the ball, racing after a loose ball, and getting rebounds. Lindsay grabbed two huge rebounds in overtime after we’d missed free throws, and she excels at those little things. She does stuff that doesn’t always show up in a box score and she’s not necessarily going to be a big scorer for us, but she does the little things really, really well, and she also defends extremely well.”
Although WEM’s offense sputtered at times and the Bucs’ performance at the free throw line was less than stellar – they made only 19 of 37 free throw attempts – Kaus praised his entire lineup for doing a lot of the little things right, as well as some big things, too.
“Allison Rients also had some big rebounds, and Toryn (Richards) had that big three to give us our first lead. And Ellie Ready was huge for us tonight with five big threes to keep us in it.”
Ready led the team with 19 points, while Bartelt battled hard against Medford’s swarming defense and finished with 18 points, including 11 free throws. Her biggest basket was undoubtedly the one that sent the game to overtime.
“Coach Kaus called a timeout and told us we had one chance, and so when I got the ball, I just took it down the court as fast as I could,” explained Bartelt. “I drove to the basket and I knew that I had the chance to kick it out to a couple teammates, but I also saw that I had a good chance to make a basket and so I just stayed confident and took my shot. It felt amazing.”
The Bucs (7-0 overall, 4-0 Gopher Conference) shot just 30% in the game, making 16 of 52 field goals attempts, but they were 8 of 17 from three-point range. They scored 19 free throws, but they also missed 18, and Kaus acknowledged that the team has plenty of room for improvement.
“There are definitely some things we need to learn and do better with but I’m just really proud of how we fought through this one,” said Kaus. “We fell behind early on, but they didn’t give up. I’m extremely proud of the whole team because this was a total team effort.”
The Tigers (7-1 overall, 4-1 Gopher Conference) shot 45% in the game (20 of 44) and made 82% of their free throws (14 of 17), but in the end they finished with five fewer points on free throws and 12 fewer points from outside the arc. They also committed 26 fouls in the game, which hampered their overall efforts.
“We knew they were a really good team but we’re a good team too, and we just kept fighting,” added Bartelt. “We had to replace seven seniors from last year but a lot of us have been playing together for a long time and we just play really well together. It’s a really special group and this is a huge win for us.”