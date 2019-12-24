Faribault’s girls hockey team is enjoying a strong season, and the Falcons finished their pre-Christmas slate on a winning note with a 3-1 victory over non-conference foe Totino-Grace on Saturday in Faribault.
The Falcons (12-2 overall, 8-2 Big 9 Conference) took a little while to get going against the Eagles, but Olivia Williamson finally broke the ice with a power play goal 13 and a half minutes into the game, assisted by Emily Wilder.
Faribault had a more comfortable lead after Rylie Starkson’s goal six and a half minutes into the second period and Williamson’s second goal at the 8:51 mark of the second. The Eagles made it 3-1 on a goal from Callie Else just over 10 minutes into the second, but it was the only goal they’d score against Faribault goalie Mikayla Bohner, who returned to action after not playing the last three games in order to rest and refresh.
Bohner finished with a .955 save percentage, blocking 21 of 22 shots on the goal. Her overall save percentage this season is now .944.
Starkson’s goal in the second period was her 10th goal of the season, and she became the third Faribault skater to reach double digits this year, joining Abigail Goodwin (16 goals) and Olivia Williamson (25 goals).
The Falcons’ next game will be on the road on Friday against the Austin Packers (5-7 overall, 3-6 Big 9).