The Buccaneers are in the midst of a busy final week before winter break, and Thursday evening was the meat of a three-game sandwich this week. WEM topped Blue Earth 55-30 on Tuesday and will host undefeated Medford on Friday night. In between, though, the Bucs battled the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants on Thursday.
The Giants put up a good fight in the first half — an 18-minute Buccaneer coach Ty Kaus called “rough” — but in the end WEM overcame a sluggish start and pulled away, winning by a score of 58-30 and improving its record to 7-0.
At halftime, it didn’t look like either team would have much of a chance of approaching 60 points. The Bucs held a narrow 17-15 lead at the intermission, but their offense finally woke up in the second half and allowed them to win comfortably as they’ve done in all of their games so far this season.
“We followed up a rough first half with a much better second half,” Kaus said. “We really struggled shooting the ball in the first half and turned the ball over way too much, but we did a much better job of making the easy play in the second half and got into a much better rhythm. Brielle (Bartelt) especially had a nice second half, knocking down outside shots and attacking the basket.”
WEM’s first half performance could be attributed to its own players struggling on offense, as well as the Le-Sueur Henderson's stinginess on defense, but the Bucs finally figured out the Giants in the second half.
WEM limited its turnovers in the second half, and both teams ended up finishing with 17 in the game, but the key difference came in points off turnovers. Le Sueur-Henderson managed just two points off of 17 forced turnovers, whereas the Bucs scored 14 points off of Giant turnovers. WEM also outscored Le Sueur-Henderson 12-0 in second chance points, as the Bucs finished with a whopping 48 rebounds, compared to 33 for the Giants.
Before WEM’s offense heated up, the defense for the Buccaneers kept them in the game, and it stayed just as strong in the second half. Le Sueur-Henderson shot just 19% (9 of 46), while WEM made 39% (22 of 56) of their shots.
However, both teams struggled at the free throw line; the Giants made just 9 of 17 free throw attempts and the Bucs fared worse, making only 6 of 15.
When push came to shove, though, the Bucs outscored the Giants 41-15 in the second half and ran away with the game.
Brielle Bartelt led the way with 23 points and five assists, and Kylie Pittmann scored eight points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Toryn Richards led the team with 12 rebounds and also chipped in five points.
The undefeated Bucs are set to host the undefeated Medford Tigers on Friday evening.
“We need to reboot quickly because (our next game) is a big one,” Kaus said. “Medford is a great team and this next game will be a very tough test to see where we’re at early in the season.”