The Falcons’ 2019-20 season started off rough, with six straight losses to open the season, including Friday night’s home loss to Austin by a score of 77-49. But the Falcons finally put a number in the win column on Saturday afternoon when they hosted non-conference opponent Simley and won by a score of 53-42 (stats weren’t available at press time).
Meanwhile, the Faribault girls basketball team traveled to Austin on Friday evening, and the Falcons left Austin still searching for that first win of the season after the Packers (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big 9 Conference) won 66-43.
Faribault head coach Patrick Garcia is seeing some signs of improvement from his squad, but the Falcons (0-8 overall, 0-7 Big 9) are still looking for more players to contribute offensively.
Evy Vettrus remains Faribault’s top scorer and had another decent game in Austin, adding 12 points to her season total. Otaifo Esenabhalu scored nine and Olivia Bauer chipped in eight.
The Falcons are on the road Friday at Mankato East (4-5 overall, 4-4 Big 9). After that, they’ll host the Winona Winhawks on Jan. 2, who are also winless this season (0-9 overall, 0-8 Big 9).