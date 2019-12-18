The Falcons’ five-game win streak came to an end Tuesday night when they lost 2-1 to the Mankato West Scarlets at Faribault Ice Arena.
Faribault jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a power play goal from Zach Siegert, assisted by Blake Vinar and Noah Murphy, at the 6:37 mark in the first period, and the Falcons’ defense looked strong early on, but the Scarlets gradually gained momentum throughout the second period.
Mankato West evened the score at 1-1 at the 9:48 mark in the second period and went up 2-1 at the 7:35 mark of the third period, and as the clock counted down, neither team was able to score again, allowing the Scarlets to head home victorious.
The Falcons had won their previous five games by fairly comfortable margins — 8-2, 5-1, 9-0, 4-2, and 7-1 — but coach Dean Weasler knew it was only a matter of time before Faribault (5-2 overall, 1-2 Big 9) found itself in a tighter game. Unfortunately, his team didn’t come out on top.
“I think it was a good matchup for us and it was a good game, but I thought we got away from our game plan a little bit and didn’t do some of the things that were successful for us in the past,” Weasler said. “We haven’t played in a lot of tight games so far so it was good for us to be in that situation, but unfortunately we didn’t react the way I would like to see us react in a game like that, and so hopefully we can figure that out as the season goes on.”
Weasler credited Mankato West’s defense, especially the Scarlets’ goalie, Caleb Cross, who saved 20 of the 21 shots for the Falcons. Cross was dominant from the middle portion of the first period throughout the entire rest of the game, but the Falcons didn’t exactly mount much of a challenge in the third period when they made only one shot on the goal.
“We’ve got to keep moving the puck and keep shooting the puck,” Weasler said. “We had a couple of nice rebound chances that their goalie saved, but that’s what good goalies do. We have to find a way to get more shots on the goal. I was disappointed in our third period when we only made one shot on the goal. That’s not acceptable, in my opinion. We have to do a better job of getting the puck to the net.”
The Falcons had made 11 shots on the goal in the first period and nine in the second period, while the Scarlets (3-4 overall, 2-2 Big 9) took eight shots on the goal in the first period, seven shots in the second, and 11 in the third.