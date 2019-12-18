Faribault’s girls hockey team got off to a strong start at Mankato West on Tuesday evening and never looked back.
The Falcons scored four goals in the first period alone and scattered five more goals over the final two periods, while allowing two goals apiece in both the second and third periods, and ended up comfortably winning by a score of 9-4.
The Falcons (11-2 overall, 8-2 Big 9) came out aggressive in the first period by attempting 17 shots on the goal and making four of them.
Conversely, the Scarlets (6-5 overall, 4-3 Big 9) attempted just four shots on the goal in the first period and didn’t really step up their intensity much as the game progressed, either. The Scarlets attempted seven shots on the goal in the second period but were back down to just four shots on goal in the third period, whereas the Falcons attempted nine shots on the goal in the second and stepped on the gas with 16 shots on the goal in the third.
The final tally was 42 shots on goal by the Falcons to just 15 shots on goal by the Scarlets.
Faribault jumped out to an immediate 1-0 lead when Haley Lang scored an unassisted goal just 37 seconds into the game. The Falcons increased their lead to 2-0 just two and a half minutes later on a goal from Isabelle Stephes, assisted by Olivia Williamson.
Williamson put the puck into the net at the 6:44 mark on an assist from Lang to increase the Falcons’ lead to 3-0, and Alli Velander scored Faribault’s fourth goal barely a minute later with help from Williamson and Grace McCoshen.
Ashley Rost opened the scoring in the second period to push Faribault’s lead to 5-0. Then, after back-to-back goals by the Scarlets midway through the second, the Falcons were back in business on a goal from McCoshen with just a minute and a half remaining in the period.
The Scarlets cut the deficit to 6-3 two minutes into the third period, but the Falcons pulled away on two more goals by Velander (assisted by Williamson on both) and one goal by Abigail Goodwin (assisted by Bergen Williamson).
Serenity Knott served as the goalie for Faribault and finished with 11 saves in 15 opportunities.