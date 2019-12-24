It’s winter break, and school’s not in session, but the Faribault boys hockey team still has a lot of work to do.
The Falcons are gearing up for a big three-day tournament in Blaine during which they’ll compete against Cambridge-Isanti, Becker/Big Lake and Luverne.
The tournament is the prestigious Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, known previously as the Schwan Cup. The tournament bills itself as one of the most prestigious high school holiday hockey tournaments in the state of Minnesota, a hockey lover’s dream with 54 boys teams, 64 girls teams, and over 175 games played over the span of six days.
Each team is guaranteed to play a minimum of three games, and awards are given out for first, second and third place as well as a consolation award.
The name of the tournament was changed to the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic this year to pay homage to the Minnesota hockey icon Herb Brooks who was head coach of the gold-medal winning U.S. men's hockey team in the 1980 Olympics, and to reflect a new partnership with the Herb Brooks Foundation. The tournament began in 2001 and very quickly turned into one of the state's most prominent, featuring many of the state’s powerhouse high school programs over the years.
The Falcons will compete in the four-team open bracket. They’ll square off against Cambridge-Isanti in their first game, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Faribault then plays Becker/Big Lake Friday at 3:30 and Luverne Saturday at 3:30.
At first glance it appears as if the Falcons might be the top team in their bracket, as the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets are just 2-7 this season and the Becker/Big Lake Eagles are just 1-6. The Luverne Cardinals have fared quite a bit better and will head into the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic with a 5-3 record.
The Falcons, though, are 6-2 overall. Zach Siegert leads the team with 12 goals so far this season, but the rest of Faribault’s offense has been pretty balanced in terms of scoring. It’s a pretty deep roster that figures to present a challenge to the other open bracket teams, especially considering how they’ve been trending as of late.
Both Cambridge-Isanti and Becker/Big Lake compete in the Mississippi 8 Conference. The Bluejackets haven’t won a game since Dec. 5 and have been outscored 44-5 in their last six games, all losses.
Becker/Big Lake’s winless streak is even longer; The Eagles’ lone win this season came in their very first game back on Nov. 26, when they defeated Moose Lake Area by a score of 8-6. Since then they’ve lost six straight and have been outscored 46-9 in those games.
The Luverne Cardinals could present a formidable challenge, as they’ve shown an ability to win close games. The Cardinals lost their most recent game – which was their first road game of the season – to Morris/Benson by a score of 4-3. Prior to that they won three straight against Rochester Lourdes, Windom and Worthington, by scores of 4-3, 3-2 and 5-3, respectively.