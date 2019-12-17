MSAD girls basketball team tops SSM but falls to Nova Classical
After playing in the Neesam Classic in Kansas against teams from Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas on Dec. 6 and 7, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf girls basketball team returned home to start its regular season with home games against Shattuck-St. Mary’s and Nova Classical on Thursday and Monday.
The results were pretty good — the Trojans topped SSM 35-27 and put up a good fight against Nova Classical in a 41-29 defeat.
Trojans head coach Ryan Hastings was pretty pleased with his team’s performance against SSM, although he acknowledged there were areas in which they could improve.
“Our girls rolled out to lead by a comfortable margin early in the second half, but we missed quite a few baskets and some free throws, which kept us from pulling even further away,” Hastings said. “We emptied our bench midway through the second half to allow others to get more playing experience.”
Dalina Schwartz was dominant on both offense and defense with 25 points, six rebounds, five steals and six blocks. Javanna Johnson chipped in four points and also finished with nine rebounds and four steals, and Esther Olakunle contributed four points and six rebounds.
The Trojans weren’t as fortunate against Nova Classical on Monday, as the Knights took a 27-17 lead into halftime and kept the Trojans at bay in the second half, ultimately winning by a score of 41-29.
“It could have been a closer game,” Hastings said. “We need to box out better for rebounds and move the ball better on offense.”
The Trojans’ inability to execute as efficiently as they wanted to on offense hurt their chances of hanging around in what was, at times, a tight game.
Dalina Schwartz again led the way with 19 points and also totaled eight rebounds along with two blocks. Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez also had a nice game with six points, four rebounds and three steals. Brooklyn Roggow and Esther Olakunle scored two points each, with Boggow also contributing three assists and four steals, and Olakunle nabbing four rebounds in the game.
The Trojans have one more game before winter break, as they’re set to host Community of Peace on Wednesday evening.
Trojan boys basketball team hopes to improve after losses to SSM and Kaleidoscope
The MSAD boys basketball team was less fortunate over the last week with big losses against Shattuck-St. Mary’s on Thursday and against Kaleidoscope Charter School on Monday. The SSM Sabres rolled to a 79-25 victory on Thursday while the Kaleidoscope Comets rocked the Trojans by a score of 85-25 on Monday.
After the lopsided loss to SSM, MSAD boys basketball coach Lance Gonzalez chose to find a silver lining.
“It was out first home game of the season and our fans were awesome. Our boys really appreciated the fans’ support,” Gonzalez said. “We were trying our best to stay in the game in the first half. We did well on the defensive end, but we allowed too many second chances after they (the Sabres) missed their first shot. We need to work on rebounding on our defensive end. There’s still plenty of room for us to improve. ‘Practice makes perfect’ as they say, and we are getting better every game.”
Benny Dow continued to impress with 18 of the Trojans’ 25 points, but the Trojans will need more players to step up in the coming weeks. Dow also had four rebounds in the game, as did Jonathan Mejia and Shawn Ketchum. Karsen Schroeder finished with three rebounds.
The Trojans struggled again against the Comets on Monday, and Gonzalez acknowledged that Kaleidoscope’s full-court press gave the Trojans fits all night.
“Kaleidoscope was the first team to press against us, and our boys weren’t expecting it at all. We’ll need to work on breaking the press since this game gave us firsthand experience against it,” said Gonzalez.
Dow again led the Trojans on offense with 21 of their 25 points. Schroeder and Ketchum each nabbed three rebounds in the game and Mejia had five blocks.
The Trojans will have a few weeks to prepare for their next opponent, as their next game isn’t until Jan. 7 against Immanuel Lutheran.