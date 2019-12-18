The WEM Buccaneers’ girls basketball team improved to 6-0 after a 55-30 victory against the Blue Earth Buccaneers on Tuesday evening, but WEM coach Ty Kaus didn’t feel that the Buccaneers turned in their best effort.
“It was a pretty rough game overall," he said. "We definitely came out sluggish on both ends of the floor and they played harder than we did for most of the night."
Still, WEM won comfortably, in large part thanks to its defense. The Bucs allowed just 18 points in the first half and only 12 in the second half.
Blue Earth dominated in the rebound column, 44-28, but also turned the ball over 27 times, which hampered its efforts to generate much of any offense against WEM.
WEM’s offense wasn’t exactly dynamic, as the Bucs shot only 36% on the night, but they did see a big game from Ellie Ready, who finished with 20 points, including six three-pointers. Toryn Richards had nine points and six steals, Brielle Bartelt had nine points and six assists, Lindsay Condon had eight points, and Trista Hering finished with six points and five rebounds.
“This will be a good one to learn from and we’ll get better moving forward,” Kaus said.