Faribault boys hockey team shuts down Fairmont, 9-0
The Falcons are 3-1 after a dominant performance against Fairmont on Tuesday. It was the Falcons’ second home game of the season; they started off the season losing at home against Northfield but have now won three straight, including their first win in front of their home crowd Tuesday evening.
Despite the lopsided score, Fairmont was actually able to limit the damage for quite a while after the game began. The Falcons managed just one goal in the first period, and it didn’t come until the 13:46 mark. But when the second period began, the Falcons jumped all over the Cardinals.
Jordan Nawrocki scored a power play goal just 1:02 into the second period, and Riley Hustvedt increased the lead to 3-0 less than a minute later, at the 1:54 mark. Noah Murphy scored the Falcons’ fourth goal at the 4:35 mark, and the rout was on.
The Falcons scored a total of six goals in the second period, capped off by Zach Siegert, Grady Goodwin and Nawrocki. Zack Slinger scored a goal four minutes into the third period and Brody Pavel capped off the scoring at the 5:50 mark of the third period.
Fairmont mustered just nine shots on the goal, and Faribault goalie Jake Dolter blocked all nine. The Falcons (3-1) will hit the road again Thursday for a matchup against Simley (1-3) in Inver Grove Heights.
Falcon girls hockey team loses OT heartbreaker to Owatonna
The FHS girls hockey teams’ four-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday, as the Falcons fell in overtime, 5-4, at Owatonna.
The Falcons had outscored their opponents 30-1 in their previous four games and hadn’t allowed more than three goals in a game all season, and the only time they allowed even three goals in a game was in their only other loss, a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Northfield back on Nov. 21.
The Huskies jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a goal 3:43 into the first period and added their second goal with 2:36 remaining in the frame.
Owatonna’s second goal seemed to wake the Falcons up. With an assist from Olivia Williamson, Faribault’s Alli Velander slapped the puck into the goal only 29 seconds after Owatonna’s second goal of the game, and the Falcons cut the lead to 2-1 at the first intermission.
Owatonna jumped back ahead by two 2:07 into the second period but the Falcons stormed back into the game with back-to-back goals at the 4:19 and 4:34 marks in the second period. After Isabelle Stephes pulled the Falcons within one on a power play goal, Williamson wasted no time in tying the game at 3-3 just 15 seconds after Stephes’ goal.
The Huskies retook the lead six minutes later and clung to a one goal lead for much of the rest of the game, but Faribault forced overtime when Goodwin found the net with 2:16 left in regulation. The Huskies were able to break the overtime ice with Anna Herzog's goal just 1:48 into the overtime period.
Following the game, Faribault coach Mike Dietsch chose to focus on the positives.
“Izzy Stephes played very well for us," he said. "She scored a goal and hit the post on another shot. Rylie Starkson also had a very strong outing and Emily Wilder did an outstanding job on defense. Our goalie Mikayla Bohner played very well, too.”
Owatonna improved to 6-2 overall and 6-0 in Big Nine play while Faribault fell to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the conference standings. The Falcons play next at Mankato East (3-5 overall, 2-4 Big 9) on Thursday.
Struggles continue for Faribault’s hoops squads
It’s been a rough start to the season for both the Faribault boys and girls basketball teams, and things didn’t get any easier Tuesday evening, when the girls hosted Red Wing and the boys played at Red Wing.
The Falcon girls struggled from the get-go and fell by a score of 77-31. The Falcons’ defense struggled to contain the Wingers all night, with a trio of Red Wing players reaching double digits in points.
Red Wing raced out to a 42-18 lead by halftime and held Faribault to just 13 points in the second half. Nevertheless, Otaifo Esenabhalu was a bright spot for Faribault with 12 points in the game. Maryn Hart added six points and Evy Vettrus chipped in five.
Red Wing improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big 9 Conference standings, while Faribault dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference. The Falcons will head to Rochester on Friday evening for a matchup against Rochester Mayo (1-2, 1-2).
Faribault’s boys team is also still searching for its first win of the season. They played at Red Wing on Tuesday and the Wingers won the night by winning their first game of the season, 63-36. The Wingers had been averaging just 40 points a game but took advantage of a struggling Falcons team that’s still looking for chemistry on both defense and offense.
The Falcons (0-3, 0-3) have another big challenge ahead, with Rochester Mayo (2-0, 2-0) coming to town on Friday evening.