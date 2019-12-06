Faribault gymnastics team turns in strong performance in Austin
The Falcons gymnastics team had its second meet of the season Thursday evening in Austin, and the Falcons greatly improved from their first competition back on Nov. 30. Overall the Falcons earned a team score of 122.775 on Thursday, which was nearly 10 points higher than their team score from their first meet this season.
“The girls worked hard this past week to make what quick improvements they could to their routines,” FHS gymnastics coach Larissa Rasmussen said. “Hannah Merdan by far made the most improvement by adding a brand new dismount. Hannah had only practiced this new skill a handful of times, but the highlight of the night was when she stuck it in competition and then seeing how excited the entire team was for her.”
Eighth-grader Morgan Borchert also added half a point to her bar routine by adding a new skill and improving her dismount. Rasmussen said every girl on the team improved her score (vault, bars or floor score) in some way Thursday in comparison to how they fared last weekend.
“They made me a very happy and proud coach,” added Rasmussen.
The gymnastics next meet is in Mankato on Saturday, and Rasmussen said their main goal is to continue building on top of what they accomplished in Austin by looking for ways to make small improvements, because those improvements typically make a big difference for the team overall.
Three Faribault girls placed in the top 6 in the vault category, with Alexis Bottke in 4th place with an 8.5, Brianna Radatz in 5th place with an 8.475 and Merdan in 6th place with an 8.45.
In the uneven bars Lauren McDonough came in 3rd place with a 7.7, Bottke was 4th with a 7.6 and Radatz placed 6th with a 6.975. McDonough also placed 1st on the beam with an impressive 8.425 score and had the 4th place floor score of 8.675. Radatz placed 5th on the floor with an 8.5.
McDonough finished in second place in the all-around competition with a total score of 33.125, Radatz was fourth with 30.875 points and Merdan placed sixth with a score of 28.475.
Falcons’ hockey squads continue to roll
Both the boys and girls hockey teams looked very impressive again on Thursday; the girls hosted Rochester John Marshall and posted a 9-0 shutout victory, while the boys played at Rochester John Marshall and won 5-1.
The Falcon boys took just a little while to get going on offense but were strong on defense throughout the whole game. Zach Siegert got the Falcons rolling when he scored the first goal of the game about eight and a half minutes into the first period, and Jordan Nawrocki added a goal about seven minutes later to increase Faribault’s lead to 2-0.
The Rockets answered in the first minute of the second period to cut the Falcons’ lead in half, and for a while things were close again until Leighton Weasler gave the Falcons a bit more breathing room by finding the net about 12 minutes into the second period. Siegert finished the second period with his second goal of the night and Nawrocki added another goal late in the third period to put the game out of reach for the Rockets.
Faribault evened its conference record at 1-1 and improved its overall record to 2-1. The Falcons went 0-for-6 in power play opportunities but were otherwise sharp against the Rockets, and will next take the ice with a home game against Fairmont on Dec. 10.
The Falcon girls were even more dominant in their game against the Rockets. Olivia Williamson scored four goals for the second game in a row while Abigail Goodwin netted two goals. Rylie Starkson, Grace McCoshen and Ashley Rost scored one goal each to complete the 9-0 blowout.
Going deeper, two of Faribault’s goals came on power play opportunities (the Falcons went 2 of 4 in such situations) and the Falcons were called for only one penalty the entire game.
Williamson now has 17 goals on the season, as the Falcons continue to look like one of the top teams in the Big Nine Conference. Their record is now 8-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Next up is a road game on Saturday against a tough New Ulm Eagles team that’s 6-3 overall.
Faribault wrestlers stymie Rochester Century
The Falcon wrestlers also had a great night Thursday thanks to a big 51-21 win over Rochester Century.
Gael Ramirez won the 132-pound weight class by defeating Nick Zetah with a fall in just 1:07. Alex Hoy (145) had more of a battle from RC’s Payton Richard, but Hoy ultimately came out on top in a 10-6 decision.
Faribault’s Dylan Lippert (195) continued to look strong in the early part of the season by pinning RC’s Nathan Miller in just 1:02. The Falcons won six matches by forfeit.