The Faribault boys hockey team followed up a tough 2-1 loss to Mankato West Tuesday with an impressive 4-0 shutout of Rochester Lourdes Friday evening.
The Falcons’ Zach Siegert scored an unassisted goal just three and a half minutes into the game, but after that it was largely a defensive struggle. The Eagles attempted just six shots on the Faribault goal during the first period, and Jake Dolter blocked all of them.
But it was just the beginning of a good night for Dolter and the Falcons (6-2). The Faribault offense came to life almost immediately in the second period when Zach Siegert got his second goal of the night to double the Falcons’ lead. Siegert’s second goal came just 51 seconds into the second period, and this time he was assisted by Zack Slinger and Leighton Weasler.
Grady Goodwin then scored a power play goal (assisted by Lucas Linnemann and Jordan Nawrocki) about two and a half minutes later to give the Falcons a more comfortable lead, and Blake Vinar added another power play goal (assisted by Kory Johnson and Brody Pavel) with two minutes left in the period to make it 4-0.
The 4-0 score ended up being the final as neither team found the net in the third period. Dolter finished the night unblemished at the goal, where he blocked all 19 shots attempted by the Eagles, which have managed just seven goals in eight games this season, all of them losses.