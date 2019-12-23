Bethlehem Academy’s boys basketball team took on Maple River on the road on Friday night. The game ended up featuring a lot of defense and not too much offense, with the Eagles topping the Cardinals 43-24.
Both teams struggled mightily from the get-go, particularly when it came to establishing a rhythm on offense. The Eagles (4-3 overall, 2-1 Gopher Conference) held the halftime advantage, but the score was just 13-10.
Maple River performed quite a bit better in the second half with 30 points, but the Cardinals (0-6 overall, 0-4 Gopher Conference) couldn’t get out of their rut. BA’s 24 points were the lowest amount scored by the Cardinals in a game this season.
“We had a defensive battle tonight,” Bethlehem Academy head coach Melissa Hager said. “We kept Maple River to a score that we would like to keep teams under but offensively we still need to control our turnovers and get more movement. They handled the press well, but we kept things on a side. We just need to do a better job executing.”
JJ Malecha finished with eight points and Jack Jandro scored five, but the Cardinals turned the ball over 23 times, which hampered their efforts on offense.