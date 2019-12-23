After the tough loss against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday, Dummer and the rest of the Knights were smiling after Friday’s game, a 54-50 victory on the road against Cannon Falls.
Dummer had another big night against the Bombers with 21 points, and Julianna Boyum and Megan Mattson reached double digits in points as well, with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Dummer made all six of her free throws and also hit three three-pointers in the game. Mattson finished with seven rebounds and Madi Luebke grabbed five.
The tight game wasn’t won until late in the second half, as the Bombers actually held a 25-19 halftime lead. The Knights (3-6 overall, 1-2 Hiawatha Valley Blue) stayed within striking distance, though, and finally pulled ahead thanks to an offensive surge during which they outscored the Bombers 35-25 (2-5 overall, 0-2 Hiawatha Valley Blue) in the second half.