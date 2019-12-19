Game: Totino-Grace (2-10) at Faribault (11-2), 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Faribault Ice Arena
Last year: N/A.
Recent results: The Falcons have been pretty dominant lately, winning six of their last seven while outscoring their opponents 51-12 in those seven games. Their only hiccup was a 5-4 overtime loss at Owatonna on Dec. 10. Faribault is in the thick of the Big 9 Conference race, but unfortunately for the Falcons their only two losses of the season have come to the only two teams in their conference that are ahead of them in the standings — Northfield (6-0 Big 9) and Owatonna (7-1 Big 9). The Falcons won’t play Northfield again in the regular season, but they’ll get another crack at Owatonna in mid-January. Saturday’s game against Totino-Grace is one of only two non-conference games remaining on Faribault’s schedule this season.
The Totino-Grace Eagles compete in the Northwest Suburban Conference against the likes of Andover (No. 1 in Class AA), Maple Grove (No. 6 in Class AA) and Blaine, and the Eagles have struggled to a 2-10 record so far. Their two wins came back-to-back at the beginning of the month against Osseo/Park Center and Minnehaha United, but since then they’ve lost three in a row and were outscored 17-1 in those three losses.
1. The Eagles struggled last year when they went 7-15-3 overall and just 4-12-1 against teams in their conference. Their struggles have continued into this season, but their schedule is tough so it’s not too much of a surprise. The Eagles only had to replace four seniors from last year’s team, but even with a team that consists of mostly juniors and seniors, they’re still going through some growing pains. Totino-Grace doesn’t have a ton of depth to its roster, and therefore the Eagles will likely have their hands full with the Falcons. The Eagles don’t have a true star on offense and they’ve largely split goalie duties between Claire Schmaltz (87% save percentage) and Jordyn Vowels (80% save percentage).
2. While the Eagles have struggled on offense — they’ve been shut out six times this season — the Falcons have had no such problem. Faribault lost 3-0 to Northfield back on Nov. 21 but that loss is an outlier, as it's averaged more than six goals a game this season. On the flip side, Totino-Grace is averaging just 1.25 goals per game this season while allowing 5.33 goals per game. In total, the Eagles have managed just 15 goals in their 12 games while giving up 64 goals to their opponents. Faribault, meanwhile, has outscored its opponents 87-20 so far this year, including by a 30-3 margin in the first period alone.
3. The Falcons have six senior leaders on their roster, including Haley Lang, Abigail Goodwin, Emily Wilder, Serenity Knott, Olivia Williamson and Mikayla Bohner. Williamson and Goodwin are leading the offense with 23 goals and 16 goals, respectively, but the Falcons have seen balanced production from much of their lineup. Bohner has impressed as the team’s goalie with a save percentage greater than 94%. Ashley Rost and Serenity Knott filled in admirably as goalies in Faribault’s last two games to give Bohner some rest as the Falcons expect to find themselves battling for the top spot in the conference after winter break.
All statistics and records are accurate as of Thursday afternoon and courtesy of mngirlshockeyhub.com.