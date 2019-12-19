Game: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (6-0) vs. Medford (4-0), 7:15 p.m. Friday, WEM High School.
Last year: Medford was the team to beat in the Gopher Conference last year, as the Tigers went a perfect 23-0 (12-0 Gopher Conference). The Bucs finished a strong second in the conference with a 19-5 overall record and a 9-3 record in conference play, but lost both of their games to the Tigers. Medford prevailed 48-44 just before Christmas and won 41-34 in late February.
Recent results: Both teams are off to strong starts against this year and are undefeated heading into their Friday clash. Medford played a close contest against Fairmont on Tuesday, winning by a score of 43-38. WEM, meanwhile, has won each of its six games by at least 19 points.
1. WEM coach Ty Kaus felt his team played somewhat sluggishly in Tuesday’s 55-30 victory over Blue Earth, but for the most part he feels the Bucs have been clicking on offense this year. Brielle Bartelt and Toryn Richards lead the team in scoring, while Ellie Ready and Kylie Pittmann have stepped up as well. Ready had her best game yet with 20 points against Blue Earth, and Pittmann had a breakthrough game against NRHEG. Kaus is hoping his team can still play with a bit more intensity, but it’s hard not to be pleased with a 6-0 record.
2. Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Bucs so far this year has been their ability to take a close game and turn it into a not-so-close game. WEM led the NRHEG Panthers by just two points late in the first half of their game but ended up winning by 20 points. Perhaps its ability to build an early lead is even more impressive, as it did against Maple River when it opened the game with a 28-7 run, and against Hayfield, when it led 35-7 at halftime.
3. Medford figures to be a tough out again this year, and that goes for anyone on their schedule. The Tigers are led by returning seniors Kiley Nihart, Emma Kniefel and Izzy Reuvers, and have a strong junior class as well. The Tigers are hoping to make a much deeper run into the playoffs this year after losing their section quarterfinal matchup to St. Peter last March. Medford was the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA bracket while St. Peter was the No. 8 seed, but the Tigers lost, 46-33, thus ending their perfect season. WEM has large postseason aspirations as well, but the Bucs’ road to get there will almost certainly go through Medford.