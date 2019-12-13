The Falcons hosted the Albert Lea Tigers and Mankato East Cougars in wrestling on Thursday night and the night went about as good as possible for the Falcons, as they won both of their matches to improve to 5-0 on the season.
The Falcons started off the night against the Tigers, who proved to be very competitive opponents. In the 106-pound weight class JT Hausen got the Falcons off to a good start, winning a 5-0 decision over Albert Lea’s Nick Korman. The Tigers tied the score at 3-3 when Aiden Wasmoen (113) defeated Tyler Boyd, 4-2, in a tough overtime match.
“I thought our lower weights wrestled well all night, against both Albert Lea and Mankato East,” Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster said. “JT Hausen looked really strong at 106 getting two wins for us tonight. At 120 and 126 we had Isaac Yetzer and D’Shaun Davis, and they were kind of the heroes of the night. They wrestled fantastic. Those are two eighth graders in our lineup and they just wrestled great for us. Isaac Yetzer beat a senior tonight from Albert Lea and definitely wasn’t the favorite in the match, so to go in and get the win, it was huge. That really made the difference for us against Albert Lea.”
Gael Ramirez (132) also picked up a win against Albert Lea, but the Tigers won at 138, 145 and 152 to take an 18-16 lead. Faribault senior Bryce Nolen (160) put the Falcons back ahead by pinning Henry Eggum in 1:49. But the Tigers struck back when Caleb Talamantes (170) pinned George Soto.
Josh Outhoudt (182) put the Falcons ahead for good by pinning Tyler Barney. Marcos Ramirez (195) was especially dominant in his match, pinning Albert Lea’s Carter Harmdierks in just 49 seconds. Dylan Lippert (220) then clinched the match for the Falcons by outlasting Trevor Ball, finally defeating him by fall in 3:23.
Faribault’s Gabe Shatskikha (285) fell to Hayden Johnston, but the Falcons were the victors by a score of 40-30.
Outhoudt remained undefeated on the season with an impressive win against Albert Lea’s Tyler Barney (he also won via forfeit against Mankato East). Armbruster said the Falcons elected to bump Outhoudt up to 182 against Albert Lea so that they could put George Soto in at 170.
“That really paid off for us. Even though George didn’t win his match he was very competitive, and he’s going to be a force on our team in the very near future.”
With Outhoudt at 182 Armbruster also moved Marcos Ramirez up a weight class and that decision paid off as well. “Marcos wrestled really well at 195 and got a big win for us against Albert Lea,” said Armbruster. “He probably sealed the deal for us, which was great, because it’s been quite a while since we’ve had a win over Albert Lea, so that was an excellent match from him.”
The Falcons fared even better against the Mankato East Cougars. Hausen (106), Boyd (113), Yetzer (120), and Davis (126) all pinned their opponents, while Gael Ramirez (132) won his match via technical fall, allowing Faribault to race out to a 35-0 lead before the Cougars could even blink.
Mankato East won at 145 and 152 but Nolen (160) halted the Cougars’ mini scoring streak with his second pin of the night.
“Gael Ramirez had two wins and looked strong tonight. We still have to get him a little more solid on his feet, but once he gets on top, he’s as tough as they come,” said Armbruster. “Bryce Nolen continues to look really good as well. He went out and did what a senior is supposed to do. He scored 12 big team points for us tonight and really kind of set the tone going into the upper weights.”
Armbruster also applauded Riley Stoltz and Gabe Shatskikha. Stoltz wrestled hard despite dealing with an injury, while Shatskikha moved from 220 up to the heavyweight class against Albert Lea and wrestled quite well.
“Gabe wrestled great tonight. We asked him to bump up to heavyweight in the first match and he was probably the crowd favorite. He didn’t win his first match, but he got a huge win for us against Mankato East in a fall victory.”
Added Armbruster, “It was just a fun night of wrestling and moved us to 5-0, which is a great start for us. We’re really happy with where we are right now. Our practices have been very focused, and whether it’s a morning lift or a morning run, the guys have been very focused and they’re coming together really well as a team.”
Faribault 40, Albert Lea 30
106 JT Hausen (F) 5-0 decision over Nick Korman; 113 Aiden Wasmoen (AL) 4-2 OT decision over Tyler Boyd; 120 Isaac Yetzer (F) 10-2 major decision over Bradley Prestegard; 126 D’Shaun Davis (F) by fall over Kris Cox; 132 Gael Ramirez (F) 10-3 decision over Tucker Ericksmoen; 138 Cameron Davis (AL) 4-3 decision over DJ Saunders; 145 Cole Glazier (AL) by fall over Riley Stoltz; 152 Derek McMillian (AL) by fall over Cael Casteel; 160 Bryce Nolen (F) by fall in 1:49 over Henry Eggum; 170 Caleb Talamantes (AL) by fall over George Soto; 182 Josh Outhoudt (F) by fall over Tyler Barney; 195 Marcos Ramirez (F) by fall in 0:49 over Carter Harmdierks; 220 Dylan Lippert (F) by fall in 3:23 over Trevor Ball; 285 Hayden Johnston (AL) by fall over Gabe Shatskikha
Faribault 53, Mankato East 19
106 JT Hausen (F) by fall in 1:15 over Luke Scholtes; 113 Tyler Boyd (F) by fall in 0:58 over Easton Stangl; 120 Isaac Yetzer (F) by fall in 1:24 over Justin Birr; 126 D’Shaun Davis (F) by fall in 1:46 over Ben Glogowski; 132 Gael Ramirez (F) by technical fall over Stephen Barnacle; 145 Braeden Hendel (ME) defeated Riley Stoltz; 152 Brian Thilges (ME) 5-2 decision over Cael Casteel; 160 Bryce Nolen (F) by fall in 1:48 over Sebastian Munera; 182 Caled Kai (ME) 8-4 decision over Marcos Ramirez; 195 Kolin Baier (ME) 5-1 decision over Dylan Lippert; 220 Gabe Shatskikha (F) by fall over Sybastian Hanson