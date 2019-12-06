Struggles continue for Cardinal girls hoops team
The Cardinal girls are still searching for their first win of the season after a promising start against Blooming Prairie quickly went up in smoke Thursday evening in a 51-23 defeat. The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead but couldn’t overcome an experienced Awesome Blossoms team playing in front of its home crowd.
Bethlehem Academy (0-4) scored its fewest points so far this season against Blooming Prairie’s stingy defense. The Awesome Blossoms weren’t exactly dominant on offense, but once they found their groove, they had little trouble pulling away from the Cardinals.
The Cardinals held a slim 15-13 lead midway through the first half, but the Awesome Blossoms went on a 13-0 run to close the half. When the second half began Blooming Prairie’s defense picked up right where it left off, as the Blossoms yielded only eight points in the entire second half.
The Cardinals will again try for their first win of the season when they host United South Central on Dec. 10.
KW boys basketball team improves to 2-0
The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team is two-for-two so far this season as the Knights topped Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on the road Thursday by a score of 58-49. KW will play next on Dec. 10 in its first conference game of the season at Goodhue, which is also 2-0 to start the season.
Goodhue went just 7-19 last season but the Wildcats are already looking like an improved team so far in the 2019-20 campaign. The Knights are off to an especially better start than they were at this point a year ago; in fact, KW has already doubled its win total from all of last season.
Bucs’ boys basketball team steamrolls Le Sueur-Henderson
The WEM Buccaneers have picked up right where they left off last season when they went 24-1. They thrashed Cleveland 104-37 in their first game of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday and followed it up with another lopsided win against Le Sueur-Henderson on Thursday, this time by a score of 70-34.
Grant McBroom led the way for the Bucs with 20 points and Cole Kokoschke also had a solid night with 15 points. Domanik Paulson chipped in nine points while Nick LeMeiux and Matthew VanHoubt scored seven each.
As a team, WEM made 12 of its 16 free-throw attempts. The Buccaneers will travel to St. Clair on Friday night and will host NRHEG on Dec. 10.
WEM/JWP wrestling comes up short against NRHEG
The WEM/JWP Grizzlies’ wrestling team battled New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Thursday evening, and when the dust settled the Grizzlies were defeated by a score of 40-28.
Gavin Krause, Mason Tawney and Dylan Samlaska had all fallen to NRHEG wrestlers in the lower weight classes before the Grizzlies finally picked up some points courtesy of Cody Cowdin (132), who defeated NRHEG’s Ethan Thompson via fall after 3:01.
WEM/JWP’s Tucker Reints (138) was very impressive in his matchup, defeating NRHEG’s Clay Stenzel in a 13-3 major decision. Ethan Rider (160) also turned in a strong performance by defeating George Roesler via fall after just 1:19. The Grizzlies also won the heaviest weight class (285), as NRHEG’s Makota Misgen fell in 1:04 against WEM/JWP’s Brant Melchert.
Unfortunately the bright spots weren’t quite enough for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 1-4 in the Gopher Conference standings.