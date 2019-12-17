The Faribault girls basketball team hosted Rochester Century on Tuesday night, and although the Falcons were unable to pick up their first win, they came very close. The Panthers held them off in the end by a score of 55-47, but the loss doesn’t change the fact that the Falcons played their best game of the season.
“Our players played tremendously hard tonight,” Faribault head coach Patrick Garcia said. “There are things that we did well defensively and there are some things that we can continue to improve on. We will continue to get better and grow from tonight’s game.”
The bright spot for the Falcons was their defense, which allowed its second lowest point total of the season. The offense was a bit more balanced as well, but Garcia is still looking for a few more of his players to increase their offensive output.
A total of nine Falcons scored at least two points, with Evy Vettrus leading the team easily with 18 points. Kelsie Demars finished with six, while Ellie Hunt and Zoe Fronk each scored five. Rounding out the scoring were Maryn Hart with four points, Otaifo Esenabhalu with four, and Isabel Herda, Olivia Bauer and Kylie Petricka with two points apiece.
Rochester Century moved to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in Big 9 play, while the Falcons fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the conference standings. Faribault will face one of its toughest tests of the season when it takes the court for its next game: a Friday tilt on the road against Austin (8-1 overall, 6-1 Big 9).