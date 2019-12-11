Cardinals can’t hang on against USC
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team was at United South Central Tuesday evening, and while the Cardinals jumped out to an 8-point lead at halftime, the Rebels were the ones celebrating in the end. USC’s defense stepped up in the second half, allowing the Rebels to outscore the Cardinals and turn the halftime deficit into a 74-70 win.
“It was a super tough one tonight,” Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager said. “I am happy with how the boys have improved each game. We looked to run the floor a bit more tonight and gelled more as a team. Jack Jandro had a hot hand tonight and made some great reads too. It is fun when all teammates contribute when they come on the floor. We still have some fine tuning to do but we are making great strides.”
Jack Jandro finished with a whopping 25 points for the Cardinals, and JJ Malecha also had a strong game with 16 points. Kade Robb and Justin Simones scored 8 points each.
The Cardinals shot 56% overall, including 44% from outside the arc, but the Rebels finished strong by shooting 57% and making 52% of their 3-point attempts.
Bethlehem Academy (0-3) will host Triton (1-3) on Thursday evening.
Goodhue topples K-W in boys basketball
Goodhue hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo Tuesday and the home team came out on top, 58-36. For the Knights it was their first loss of the season, as they dropped to 2-1. KW scored 60 points and 58 points in its first two games, but the Knights’ offense never got into much of a rhythm against the Wildcats.
Casey Wesbur led the Knights with 9 points, while Tate Erlandson scored 6 and Anjuan Higginbottom added 6.
Goodhue improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Hiawatha Valley Blue Division standings. KW is now 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the division standings. The Knights will look to get back on the right track with a home game against Class AA No. 2 Lake City (3-0, 0-0) on Thursday evening.
K-W girls can’t keep pace with Goodhue Wildcats
The KW girls basketball team also battled Goodhue on Thursday, and the Wildcats trounced the Knights by a score of 72-31.
Riley Dummer and Julianna Boyum led the way for the Knights with eight points each. Boyum also had three steals in the game, and Madi Luebke finished with four assists.
Goodhue held K-W to just 12 points in the first half. The Knights fared a little better in the second half but were still outscored 30-19.
K-W (1-4 overall, 0-1 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) will play at Class AA No. 6 Lake City (5-1) on Thursday evening.
WEM girls stay red hot against NRHEG
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NRHEG) on Tuesday evening. The Buccaneers led by five at halftime but outscored the Panthers by 15 points in the second half en route to a 67-47 win and a 4-0 start to the season.
The Buccaneers led 25-14 late in the first half but NRHEG closed the gap to 26-24 with 0.6 seconds left before halftime before WEM’s Allison Rients caught an inbound pass near half court and made a buzzer-beating shot to give the Buccaneers a 29-24 lead at the break.
“Allison caught it at half court and drained it to give us a big boost going into the second half,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said.
Reints finished the game with nine points and four rebounds, and Toryn Richards was again strong for the Buccaneers with 23 points and seven rebounds on a 10 of 19 shooting performance. Kylie Pittmann finished with a career-high 15 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.
“Kylie was huge in the second half with 13 points," Kaus said. "She’d been struggling with her shot the first couple of games, but I knew it was only a matter of time before they started falling for her."
Brielle Bartelt scored 13 for the Bucs and also had four steals and Lindsay Condon contributed seven rebounds in her first career start.
“In the second half we did a much better job defensively of not fouling and just making them take tough shots,” continued Kaus. “They were 11-14 from the free throw line in the first half so we knew we needed to get back to just playing solid defense and stop reaching on their drives. On the offensive end we attacked their zone much better and got some great looks that started to fall. We got into a good rhythm and that helped us stretch our lead.”
WEM (4-0 overall, 2-0 Gopher Conference) will next play at Hayfield on Thursday evening.
WEM boys blast NRHEG Panthers, 94-43
The WEM boys basketball team also played against NRHEG on Tuesday and the Bucs crushed the Panthers, 94-43. The Bucs are now 4-0 on the year and are off to a 1-0 start in Gopher Conference action.
The Buccaneers blasted the Panthers 49-16 in the first half alone, with Grant McBroom again leading the way. McBroom finished with 19 points, while Zack Sticken added 15, Cole Kokoschke pitched in 14, Dylan Androli contributed 12 and Domanik Paulson chipped in 11.
WEM is set to host Hayfield on Friday evening.